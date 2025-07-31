Search icon

Sport

31st Jul 2025

Former Barcelona player hospitalised after being bitten by dog in genital area

JOE

He required six stitches

A former Barcelona player has been hospitalised after being bitten by a dog in the genital area, as reported by The Athletic.

The incident happened to former Barcelona and AS Roma forward Carles Perez who is currently on loan at Greek club Aris Thessaloniki from Celta Vigo.

Reports from Metro say that he was walking his own dog when another dog attacked and bit him in the genitals as he was trying to separate the animals.

The Greek club confirmed that Perez was then admitted to hospital where he required six stitches to a “deep gash”.

Aris manager Marinos Ouzounidis acknowledged the incident on Wednesday as he confirmed that Perez was due to start against Araz-Nakhchivan.

Ouzounidis said at a press conference: “Carles would have been in the starting line-up.

“This incident happened but we can’t dwell on it any longer. My mind is working on alternative solutions and we have worked on them.

“That’s why I insist that it’s important to have players with personality. So I’m interested in the group of players that I will have at my disposal, to give the most they can.”

Perez left Barcelona in 2020 after making just 13 senior appearances, contributing to 5 goals.

He would then take a loan move to AS Roma which later became permanent.

The 27-year-old made 76 appearances for the Italian giants racking up 15 goal contributions.

He joined Celta Vigo permanently in 2023 and has since been on loans to Getafe and now Aris in Greece.

He made his first appearance a week ago for his new team in a Conference League qualifier against Araz-Nakhchivan from Azerbaijan.

 

Topics:

Barcelona,Football,La Liga,News,sensitive,Sport

