Search icon

Sport

17th Jul 2025

Footballing great-grandson of notorious dictator set to make first top-flight appearance

Sammi Minion

He’ll be hoping we forget the name

A direct relative of one of the most controversial figures in European history is now playing in Italian first division Serie A.   

Romano Floriani Mussolini, whose great grandfather was the brutal fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, has just signed for Cremonese on loan from Rome-based club SS Lazio. 

Benito Mussolini was the leader of Fascist Italy from 1922 to 1943 and became a key ally of the Nazi party during the Second World War. 

His time as dictator — which saw infringements on free speech and the implementation of anti-semitic laws initiated across Italy —  is a period of deep historical shame for most Italians. 

In order to avoid unwanted attention, Romano often wears the name ‘Floriani M’ on the back of his shirt, rather than Mussolini.

However, despite these attempts by the 22-year-old defender to distance himself from his family’s controversial past, his early career has not been free of controversy.

During a match for Serie B team Juve Stabia in 2024 Mussolini scored his first professional goal. 

The huge moment was met by certain fans throwing fascist salutes and shouting “Mussolini.”

Juve Stabia denied that fans were making fascist salutes. 

Romano Floriani Mussolini’s parent club Lazio also have deep connections to Italy’s racist past. 

A number of the Italian club’s ultra fan groups have been sanctioned for making racist chants, once unfurling a banner made in honour of Benito Mussolini.

The most recent of these incidents occurred in March last year when a Lazio fan was arrested in Germany after performing a Nazi salute. 

Benito Mussolini is not the player’s only famous relative however, his great-aunt is legendary Italian actress Sophia Loren. 

One of the last surviving stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age, she appeared in The Pride and the Passion, Houseboat, and It Started in Naples.

Topics:

Football,History,Italy,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

UEFA hand club mammoth 10-year ban from European football

Conference League

UEFA hand club mammoth 10-year ban from European football

By Sammi Minion

The reason why Liverpool have no PSR concerns after making Isak approach

Football

The reason why Liverpool have no PSR concerns after making Isak approach

By Sammi Minion

British tennis player banned for doping 

Sport

British tennis player banned for doping 

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Usyk vs Dubois: how to live stream, fight time, and more

Affiliate

Usyk vs Dubois: how to live stream, fight time, and more

By Stephen Hurrell

Lions vs Australia first test: How to watch, live stream, kick off time

British and Irish Lions

Lions vs Australia first test: How to watch, live stream, kick off time

By Stephen Hurrell

Trump pockets Club World Cup medal while handing Chelsea replica trophy

Chelsea

Trump pockets Club World Cup medal while handing Chelsea replica trophy

By Harry Warner

Half of women face sexist abuse while playing sports, poll finds

sexist

Half of women face sexist abuse while playing sports, poll finds

By Erin McLaughlin

Former WWE star Kevin Nikel has been shot dead

sensitive

Former WWE star Kevin Nikel has been shot dead

By Sammi Minion

Last minute Usyk vs Dubois tickets available for Wembley Stadium

Affiliate

Last minute Usyk vs Dubois tickets available for Wembley Stadium

By Jonny Yates

Kneecap announce extra dates and tickets for UK tour due to demand

Affiliate

Kneecap announce extra dates and tickets for UK tour due to demand

By Jonny Yates

Trump says Coca-Cola to change key ingredient in its drinks

Coca Cola

Trump says Coca-Cola to change key ingredient in its drinks

By Sammi Minion

Lady Gaga reveals the setlist for the Mayhem Ball Tour – how to still get tickets

Affiliate

Lady Gaga reveals the setlist for the Mayhem Ball Tour – how to still get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Voting age to be lowered to 16 for next general election

keir starmer

Voting age to be lowered to 16 for next general election

By Charlie Herbert

Second Harry Potter star banned from driving on same day as Emma Watson

Driving

Second Harry Potter star banned from driving on same day as Emma Watson

By Ava Keady

British 18-year-old died ‘before he’d even unpacked his bags’ on first lads’ holiday

Drug use

British 18-year-old died ‘before he’d even unpacked his bags’ on first lads’ holiday

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Norwegian Olympic medallist Audun Grønvold dies after lightning strike

News

Norwegian Olympic medallist Audun Grønvold dies after lightning strike

By Harry Warner

American state rocked by 7.3 magnitude earthquake leaving residents scrambling to high ground

Alaska

American state rocked by 7.3 magnitude earthquake leaving residents scrambling to high ground

By Harry Warner

Blazing inferno destroys main stage at major festival days before it was due to begin

Fire

Blazing inferno destroys main stage at major festival days before it was due to begin

By Harry Warner

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 55

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 55

By Stephen Porzio

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

By Joseph Loftus

Papa Johns’ launches cocktail made with their own pizza sauce

Alcohol

Papa Johns’ launches cocktail made with their own pizza sauce

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories