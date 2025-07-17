Footballing great-grandson of notorious dictator set to make first top-flight appearance

He’ll be hoping we forget the name

A direct relative of one of the most controversial figures in European history is now playing in Italian first division Serie A.

Romano Floriani Mussolini, whose great grandfather was the brutal fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, has just signed for Cremonese on loan from Rome-based club SS Lazio.

Benito Mussolini was the leader of Fascist Italy from 1922 to 1943 and became a key ally of the Nazi party during the Second World War.

His time as dictator — which saw infringements on free speech and the implementation of anti-semitic laws initiated across Italy — is a period of deep historical shame for most Italians.

In order to avoid unwanted attention, Romano often wears the name ‘Floriani M’ on the back of his shirt, rather than Mussolini.

However, despite these attempts by the 22-year-old defender to distance himself from his family’s controversial past, his early career has not been free of controversy.

During a match for Serie B team Juve Stabia in 2024 Mussolini scored his first professional goal.

The huge moment was met by certain fans throwing fascist salutes and shouting “Mussolini.”

Juve Stabia denied that fans were making fascist salutes.

Romano Floriani Mussolini’s parent club Lazio also have deep connections to Italy’s racist past.

A number of the Italian club’s ultra fan groups have been sanctioned for making racist chants, once unfurling a banner made in honour of Benito Mussolini.

The most recent of these incidents occurred in March last year when a Lazio fan was arrested in Germany after performing a Nazi salute.

Benito Mussolini is not the player’s only famous relative however, his great-aunt is legendary Italian actress Sophia Loren.

One of the last surviving stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age, she appeared in The Pride and the Passion, Houseboat, and It Started in Naples.