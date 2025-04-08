Search icon

Football

08th Apr 2025

Arsenal vs Real Madrid is free to watch on Amazon as Champions League returns

Stephen Hurrell

It’s tonight’s big fixture

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Arsenal fans can watch their Champions League quarter final against Real Madrid free thanks to a TV rights deal in the UK.

Champions League games in the UK are usually shown on TNT Sports, formerly BT Sports, and costs £30.99 for a monthly subscription if you have not signed up for a contract with the TV service.

However, this year Amazon Prime has secured the rights to a single Champions League game every round and this week it has chosen Arsenal’s home tie against Real Madrid as its chosen fixture.

It means anybody who takes a free trial for Amazon Prime Video will be able to watch the game completely free. You can get your trial here.

Coverage of the fixture starts at 6.30pm and the match itself will kick off at 8pm. Pundits for the game will be chosen from an extensive list that includes former Arsenal man Gael Clichy, former winner Clarence Seedorf and the ubiquitous Alan Shearer. Gabby Logan will likely host the coverage and commentator Jon Champion has been leading the match commentary teams for previous Amazon games.

Amazon secured the rights to Champions League games in a three-year, £1.5bn deal so this is unlikely to be the last time Arsenal will appear on the channel in the coming years. 

Arsenal face tournament favourites Real Madrid at the Emirates in the first leg of the quarter final. A semi final place against the winner of PSG and Aston Villa awaits the winner, while teams like Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Inter will make up a potential final opponent.

Arsenal’s defensive injury crisis worsened last week when Gabriel was ruled out of the rest of the season with injury but they should be able to field Bakary Saka after he came through 45 minutes against Everton in a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park. Gabrielle Martinelli and Marton Odegaard also played a half in the Premier League fixture in preparation for the Real Madrid game.

Fans can watch the game on Amazon here and watch a full replay two hours after the final whistle if they miss the fixture. 

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon Prime Video,Arsenal,Champions League,Prime Video,Real Madrid

RELATED ARTICLES

The Champions League: Follow all the quarter-final action live

Champions League

The Champions League: Follow all the quarter-final action live

By Harry Warner

Chappell Roan announces huge headline UK tour date for summer 2025

Affiliate

Chappell Roan announces huge headline UK tour date for summer 2025

By Jonny Yates

Amazon gives important update on Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock

Affiliate

Amazon gives important update on Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Man United identify their top striker target this summer

Man United identify their top striker target this summer

By Jacob Entwistle

Premier League giants express interest to sign Matheus Cunha

Premier League giants express interest to sign Matheus Cunha

By Jacob Entwistle

Gary Neville apologises for on-air commentary during Manchester derby

Gary Neville

Gary Neville apologises for on-air commentary during Manchester derby

By Colmán Stanley

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man United host Man City

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man United host Man City

By JOE

How to watch Forest v United tonight without a TNT subscription

How to watch Forest v United tonight without a TNT subscription

By JOE

The Premier League: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Chelsea host Spurs

The Premier League: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Chelsea host Spurs

By JOE

Scientists announce the dire wolf has been brought back from extinction

Scientists announce the dire wolf has been brought back from extinction

By Ava Keady

Having a cat in the house is emotional equivalent of having a partner around, study claims

Cats

Having a cat in the house is emotional equivalent of having a partner around, study claims

By Zoe Hodges

World Cup star Jorge Bolaño dies aged 47 at birthday party

World Cup star Jorge Bolaño dies aged 47 at birthday party

By Ava Keady

Former MI6 leader says Britain may need to re-introduce conscription

British Army

Former MI6 leader says Britain may need to re-introduce conscription

By Zoe Hodges

Nintendo Switch 2: follow pre order updates and stock tracker live

Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2: follow pre order updates and stock tracker live

By JOE

Astronaut stranded in space for 311 days after his country stopped existing while he was in orbit

Astronaut stranded in space for 311 days after his country stopped existing while he was in orbit

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Dismembered body of top London scientist discovered in suitcase 8,000 miles away

Colombia

Dismembered body of top London scientist discovered in suitcase 8,000 miles away

By Zoe Hodges

Donald Trump labels Gaza an ‘incredible piece of real estate’

Donald Trump

Donald Trump labels Gaza an ‘incredible piece of real estate’

By Harry Warner

Man United identify their top striker target this summer

Man United identify their top striker target this summer

By Jacob Entwistle

First ever recording of moment someone’s death reveals what our final thoughts might be

First ever recording of moment someone’s death reveals what our final thoughts might be

By Ava Keady

Trump issues China with threat of more tariffs

America

Trump issues China with threat of more tariffs

By Charlie Herbert

One of the most horrifying films ever being turned into TV series by Adolescence producer

One of the most horrifying films ever being turned into TV series by Adolescence producer

By Ava Keady

Load more stories