Arsenal vs Real Madrid is free to watch on Amazon as Champions League returns

It’s tonight’s big fixture

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Arsenal fans can watch their Champions League quarter final against Real Madrid free thanks to a TV rights deal in the UK.

Champions League games in the UK are usually shown on TNT Sports, formerly BT Sports, and costs £30.99 for a monthly subscription if you have not signed up for a contract with the TV service.

However, this year Amazon Prime has secured the rights to a single Champions League game every round and this week it has chosen Arsenal’s home tie against Real Madrid as its chosen fixture.

It means anybody who takes a free trial for Amazon Prime Video will be able to watch the game completely free. You can get your trial here.

Coverage of the fixture starts at 6.30pm and the match itself will kick off at 8pm. Pundits for the game will be chosen from an extensive list that includes former Arsenal man Gael Clichy, former winner Clarence Seedorf and the ubiquitous Alan Shearer. Gabby Logan will likely host the coverage and commentator Jon Champion has been leading the match commentary teams for previous Amazon games.

Amazon secured the rights to Champions League games in a three-year, £1.5bn deal so this is unlikely to be the last time Arsenal will appear on the channel in the coming years.

Arsenal face tournament favourites Real Madrid at the Emirates in the first leg of the quarter final. A semi final place against the winner of PSG and Aston Villa awaits the winner, while teams like Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Inter will make up a potential final opponent.

Arsenal’s defensive injury crisis worsened last week when Gabriel was ruled out of the rest of the season with injury but they should be able to field Bakary Saka after he came through 45 minutes against Everton in a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park. Gabrielle Martinelli and Marton Odegaard also played a half in the Premier League fixture in preparation for the Real Madrid game.

Fans can watch the game on Amazon here and watch a full replay two hours after the final whistle if they miss the fixture.