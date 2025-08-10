Mason Greenwood has shirt ripped by Tyrone Mings during heated moment

He was having none of it.

Aston Villa travelled to the Stade Velodrome yesterday to take on Marseille in a pre-season friendly.

The Birmingham club were on the wrong side of a 3-1 scoreline, but their fans, and football supporters in general, were delighted at a particular moment in the game involving Mason Greenwood.

The former Man United forward left his boyhood club for France in 2024, after controversial period which saw him arrested on suspicion of assault of his girlfriend, with the charges then dropped.

During Saturday’s game, after Greenwood put in a hard tackle on Amadou Onana, the pair squared up to each other before Villa’s centre-back, Tyrone Mings, stepped in.

His 6ft 5in frame towered over the much smaller man and he proceeded to grab his collar and toss him about, ripping his shirt in the process.

Greenwood remains a divisive and unpopular figure, with fans rubbing salt into his wounds on social media.

One user wrote: “That friendly was irrelevant and will be quickly forgotten, but watching Mason Greenwood shit himself at the sight of Tyrone Mings will live long in the memory. *chefs kiss*”.

Another added: “Tyrone Mings tearing Mason Greenwood’s shirt. You love to see it.”

Tyrone Mings absolutely manhandling Mason Greenwood 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XI2Yxfa12W — george (@StokeyyG2) August 9, 2025

Tyrone Mings tearing Mason Greenwood’s shirt. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/RdB2vrdfkx — villareport (@villareport) August 9, 2025

Good to see that Tyrone Mings hasn’t forgot what that vile piece of shit Mason Greenwood did.



Tyrone Mings was all of us today 🙌



pic.twitter.com/lAyZtc4Ytu — West Ham Place (@WestHamPlace) August 9, 2025