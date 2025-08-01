Search icon

01st Aug 2025

This is how you can beat the queue to buy Liverpool’s new kit

Jonny Yates

Liverpool fans can get the new shirt from this site

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The new Liverpool home and away shirts have been officially by the club and Adidas – and there’s huge demand.

Fans have flocked to the official Liverpool website to snap up the new 2025/26 kit, with thousands in the virtual queue.

However there’s another way to get your hands on the home and away shirts for the new season.

Classic Football Shirts are currently in stock for both the home and away shirt – and there’s no queue.

You can purchase the home and away jerseys on the Classic Football Shirts website here.

They’re priced at £119.99 for the adult version or £54.99 for the kids version. You can also choose from short sleeve or long sleeve as well as choosing from players like Salah and van Dijk on the back.

The sportswear giant Adidas signed a £70m deal to produce Liverpool kits and it is the third time they have formed a partnership after lengthy periods of the 1980s and early 2000s.

Liverpool had to delay the launch of the 2025/26 home and away shirts until 1 August because the club had to wait for its previous contract with Nike to end and such is the excitement around new Adidas shirts featuring the Liver Bird the club has been extensively overhauling its official club stores in Liverpool, and across the world.

The new design is an homage to the mid-2000s Adidas Liverpool shirts. It uses the traditional red shirt with the famous white three stripes across the shoulders. The shirt also features thin white detail down the sides of the shirt.

The away shirt is white with black and red highlights. The shirt features the traditional Liver Bird badge but is adds a shield around the design. Liverpool says this is a nod to the old Main Stand design from 1892. You can buy the away shirt here.

