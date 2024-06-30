Search icon

Football

30th Jun 2024

Spain make Lamine Yamal decision in response to strict German employement law

Callum Boyle

Lamine Yamal

Yamal is still only 16

Spain have made a decision on Lamine Yamal’s playing time after finding out they were at risk of breaking a strict German employment law.

Yamal has been one of the standout players at Euro 2024 and helped Spain on their way to becoming the only nation to take maximum points from the group stages.

Yamal has become a doubt for the latter stages

Despite being 16, Yamal has established himself as a key figure in Luis de la Fuente’s squad but there were fears about his availability going forward in the tournament.

German law states that anybody under the age of 18 is not permitted to work past 20:00. Athletes are given the benefit of the doubt however and allowed to participate until 23:00 but this will still be a problem.

Since Spain’s game against Georgia kicks off at 21:00 German time, there is the possibility that the game could overrun.

If they breach this law, the Spanish FA may be forced to pay a fine of £30k fine enforced by the German government.

Lamine Yamal

Spain boss reveals Yamal stance

Although it’s unlikely that the legislation will be enforced, Spain boss De la Fuente has said that Spain will risk breaking the law so that they can continue to use Yamal.

He told the media on Saturday: “We’re all responsible for his [Yamal] wellbeing. We’re going to do our job and let him play. Nothing more.

“I don’t know the German legislation. Does Lamine have to be removed by 23:00? I don’t think so.”

The Barcelona star is expected to be in from the beginning as Spain look to secure passage to the quarter finals, where they would face hosts Germany.

Topics:

euro 2024,Football,Germany,Lamine Yamal,Spain,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Euro 2024 Day 17: All the major action and talking points

England

Euro 2024 Day 17: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Fans want ITV to change their mind on Clive Tyldesley after commentating on final game

Clive Tyldesley

Fans want ITV to change their mind on Clive Tyldesley after commentating on final game

By Callum Boyle

England will face Switzerland in Euro 2024 quarter finals if they beat Slovakia

England (football)

England will face Switzerland in Euro 2024 quarter finals if they beat Slovakia

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

English refs under fire again after Germany vs Denmark controversy

English refs under fire again after Germany vs Denmark controversy

By Zoe Hodges

Just two players remain from the England side who beat Slovakia last time out

euros 2024

Just two players remain from the England side who beat Slovakia last time out

By Zoe Hodges

How to watch England vs Slovakia tonight: Channel, time and stream online

euros 2024

How to watch England vs Slovakia tonight: Channel, time and stream online

By Zoe Hodges

Fans think Granit Xhaka has developed into ‘one of the best midfielders in the world’

Fans think Granit Xhaka has developed into ‘one of the best midfielders in the world’

By Jacob Entwistle

Georgian billionaire announces ridiculous reward for national team if they beat Spain

Georgian billionaire announces ridiculous reward for national team if they beat Spain

By Jacob Entwistle

Sir Jim Ratcliffe says the big six should have more rights than the rest of the Premier League

Football

Sir Jim Ratcliffe says the big six should have more rights than the rest of the Premier League

By Callum Boyle

Antiques Roadshow guest leaves viewers baffled with response to £80k valuation

Antiques Roadshow guest leaves viewers baffled with response to £80k valuation

By Zoe Hodges

Martin Lewis explains the one mistake people make in Monopoly

Finance

Martin Lewis explains the one mistake people make in Monopoly

By Ryan Price

Netflix adds edge-of-your-seat survival thriller that viewers can’t get enough of

Idris Elba

Netflix adds edge-of-your-seat survival thriller that viewers can’t get enough of

By Simon Kelly

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio set to star in final Karate Kid movie together

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio set to star in final Karate Kid movie together

By Zoe Hodges

Rishi Sunak says UK is a better place now than when the Tories first came to power in 2010

Conservative

Rishi Sunak says UK is a better place now than when the Tories first came to power in 2010

By Ryan Price

Married at First Sight star Andrew Jury dies aged 33

Breaking News

Married at First Sight star Andrew Jury dies aged 33

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

English refs under fire again after Germany vs Denmark controversy

English refs under fire again after Germany vs Denmark controversy

By Zoe Hodges

The ‘perfect’ Greek island cheaper than Santorini and Mykonos with €3 beers

The ‘perfect’ Greek island cheaper than Santorini and Mykonos with €3 beers

By Ryan Price

Woman charged over video ‘showing prison officer having sex with inmate’

News

Woman charged over video ‘showing prison officer having sex with inmate’

By Nina McLaughlin

Hawk Tuah girl sings alongside massive music star after being invited on stage

Entertainment

Hawk Tuah girl sings alongside massive music star after being invited on stage

By Ryan Price

Just two players remain from the England side who beat Slovakia last time out

euros 2024

Just two players remain from the England side who beat Slovakia last time out

By Zoe Hodges

Kevin Costner says he ‘makes movies for men’

Entertainment

Kevin Costner says he ‘makes movies for men’

By Ryan Price

Load more stories