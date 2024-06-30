Spain make Lamine Yamal decision in response to strict German employement law

Yamal is still only 16

Spain have made a decision on Lamine Yamal’s playing time after finding out they were at risk of breaking a strict German employment law.

Yamal has been one of the standout players at Euro 2024 and helped Spain on their way to becoming the only nation to take maximum points from the group stages.

Yamal has become a doubt for the latter stages

Despite being 16, Yamal has established himself as a key figure in Luis de la Fuente’s squad but there were fears about his availability going forward in the tournament.

German law states that anybody under the age of 18 is not permitted to work past 20:00. Athletes are given the benefit of the doubt however and allowed to participate until 23:00 but this will still be a problem.

Since Spain’s game against Georgia kicks off at 21:00 German time, there is the possibility that the game could overrun.

If they breach this law, the Spanish FA may be forced to pay a fine of £30k fine enforced by the German government.

Spain boss reveals Yamal stance

Although it’s unlikely that the legislation will be enforced, Spain boss De la Fuente has said that Spain will risk breaking the law so that they can continue to use Yamal.

He told the media on Saturday: “We’re all responsible for his [Yamal] wellbeing. We’re going to do our job and let him play. Nothing more.

“I don’t know the German legislation. Does Lamine have to be removed by 23:00? I don’t think so.”

The Barcelona star is expected to be in from the beginning as Spain look to secure passage to the quarter finals, where they would face hosts Germany.