Sky Bet Champions League Offer: Get a £10 Free Bet for every Liverpool Shot on Target against Atletico Madrid

The Reds had the most shots on target per match in the PL last season

The pinnacle of European club football is back, with the second edition of the updated league phase format, which sees 36 teams compete for automatic qualification to the knockouts via a top eight finish.

For teams placed 9th to 24th, they face another two-legged knock-out phase to reach the last 16, while clubs 25th and below will be eliminated at the group stage after the initial eight matchdays.

As the Champions League so often does, we were treated to some truly special moments last term, none more so than PSG’s record-breaking 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the final.

Champions League Matchday One Fixtures

You can bet on any of the following fixtures for the opening week of the new Champions League season:

Tuesday, 16 September 2025

Athletic Club vs Arsenal – 17:45 (UK)

PSV Eindhoven vs Union Saint-Gilloise – 17:45 (UK)

Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund – 20:00 (UK)

Real Madrid vs Marseille – 20:00 (UK)

Benfica vs Qarabağ – 20:00 (UK)

Tottenham vs Villarreal – 20:00 (UK)

Wednesday, 17 September 2025

Olympiacos vs Pafos – 17:45 (UK)

Slavia Praha vs Bodø/Glimt – 17:45 (UK)

Ajax vs Inter – 20:00 (UK)

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea – 20:00 (UK)

Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid – 20:00 (UK)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta – 20:00 (UK)

Thursday, 18 September 2025

Club Brugge vs Monaco – 17:45 (UK)

FC Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen – 17:45 (UK)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray – 20:00 (UK)

Man City vs Napoli – 20:00 (UK)

Newcastle vs Barcelona – 20:00 (UK)

Sporting CP vs Kairat – 20:00 (UK)

Champions League Winner Odds

A popular market to bet on, especially at the start of the season when punters get their predictions in early, is the overall winner market. You’ll see the latest Champions League winner odds below:

Team Champions League Winner Odds Implied Probability Liverpool 6/1 14.3% Barcelona 6/1 14.3% PSG 13/2 13.3% Arsenal 8/1 11.1% Real Madrid 8/1 11.1% Man City 11/1 8.3% Bayern Munich 12/1 7.7% Chelsea 14/1 6.7% Napoli 28/1 3.4% Atletico Madrid 33/1 2.9% Inter Milan 33/1 2.9% Tottenham 40/1 2.4% Newcastle 40/1 2.4%

How to Watch The Champions League This Season

Luckily for fans of the six English clubs competing in this year’s Champions League, all 204 fixtures in the competition will be shown live on TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

TNT Sportshas rights to 187 of the 204 Champions League matches in 2025/2026. All of those games are streamed live on Discovery+. If you do not have TNT Sports, you can purchase a package for £30.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Video, in their second season of showing the Champions League, will show the other 17 matches this season, starting with Tottenham vs Villareal on Tueday 16th September.

When and Where is The Champions League Final 2025/26?

The 2025/26 Champions League final will be held on Saturday 30th May 2026 at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.

This season’s final is scheduled to kick off at 5pm GMT. This is earlier than in previous years, designed to enhance the overall matchday experience for fans, teams and host cities by optimising matchday logistics and operations.