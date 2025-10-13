Search icon

13th Oct 2025

Schalke release statement and start investigation into violent attack in Dublin city centre as ‘spitting’ footage emerges

SportsJOE

Terrible scenes in Dublin on Saturday

Bundesliga side Schalke have released a damning statement after footage emerged of violent scenes in Dublin before their friendly with Bohemians on Saturday.

Footage showed Schalke ultras pushing over and kicking a photographer in the city centre as they marched through the streets of Dublin.

Photographer Carly Clarke shared the footage on X, with the caption: “Today in Dublin, I went to photograph what I thought was a parade. They grabbed my camera & pushed Steve over. They then kicked him in the head, unable to get up they continued to kick him. They were Schalke football hooligans. I’m so appalled & disgusted!!”

Bohs photographer, Darren O’Hanlon, who was working at the game, also shared footage of being at spat at by a Schalke supporter on his Instagram story.

Schalke lost the game 3-2 to the League of Ireland side.

They have now released a statement condemning the incident, calling them “completely unjustifiable.”

“FC Schalke 04 travelled to Dublin to spend a special trip away with our fans for the purposes of a friendly match. Around 2000 Schalke supporters accompanied the team and the S04 delegation.

“The photos that have been circulating on social media since yesterday afternoon (11/10) are disturbing and hard to process. These incidents are completely unjustifiable and have overshadowed the trip to the extent that we, as a club, feel the need to issue a clear statement:

“FC Schalke 04 expects everyone who supports and follows the club to behave in a manner that is respectful and responsible. This type of incident cast the club and our community in a light that is not fair to S04, nor to the thousands of peaceful Schalke fans. The perception that this creates is damaging to the culture at the club and the identity of FC Schalke 04.

“We utterly condemn these incidents and, as announced, will rigorously investigate the events and take appropriate action. This review process began yesterday, despite the fact that the information at our disposal is still unclear.

“FC Schalke 04 wants to express its sympathy for those affected by the incident and wish them a full recovery.”

Bohemians,Schalke

