Search icon

Football

03rd Aug 2025

Ruben Amorim reveals bizarre messages from Jim Ratcliffe in revealing interview

SportsJOE

Amorim is heading into his first full season with Man Utd

In a candid interview, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has lifted the lid on his relationship with chairman Jim Ratcliffe.

As well as reflecting on a difficult first nine months at Old Trafford, Amorim spoke of how he felt the team would struggle in matches before he had left his home to attend matches.

United finished 15th in the Premier League last season, their worst-ever Premier League season, but Amorim is refreshingly honest about his side’s prospects.

On Ratcliffe’s messages

“We speak on the phone, he sends me messages, he sends me gifs. You call it gifs? Joking.

“So we have this kind of relationship. I think it’s really easy to deal with Jim. Easy in the sense that if you know your stuff, if you know how to explain any decision, you’ll be fine with him.

“If you try to use some bulls**t in big words with him, he’s going to knock you. So for me it’s really easy. I will say whatever I need to say with, of course, a lot of respect, like with everybody, I know that he’s the owner of the club, I know my place.

“But when I need to say something, I will say it naturally. With no bulls**t – I can say that – with no bulls**t, I’m not around the subject, I’m really direct. I think it’s something that he likes a lot.”

On feeling Man Utd’s struggle even before games

“To tell you the truth, it’s not how I returned to my house after the games, it was how I left to go to the games, because I felt that sometimes we will struggle.

“All the struggles we had in games, I felt it before. That was the hardest part.

“To go to the games and know that we are not going to be competitive – I was really frustrated.”

On Alejandro Garnacho

“Garnacho is a really talented boy. But sometimes things don’t work out.

“You cannot explain specifically what it is. It’s clear he wants a different thing with a different leadership.

“They want new challenges. The market is open. I’m just working with the players that I think are going to stay.”

On dealing with pressure

“This is not the moment I felt most pressure in my life. I had to finish my career as a player really quickly because of the injuries.

“I remember me and my wife had an Excel spreadsheet with all the money that we have and all the things that I need. I want to help my family. I felt the pressure in that time.

“Nowadays, it’s more like an ego thing. I want to be manager of Manchester United for a while.

“I took five years to choose this club. I don’t want to fail.”

Topics:

man utd,Manchester United,Premier League

RELATED ARTICLES

West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta cleared of all alleged betting breaches

Football

West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta cleared of all alleged betting breaches

By Sammi Minion

Tom Brady launches brutal attack on Wayne Rooney in unseen footage

Football

Tom Brady launches brutal attack on Wayne Rooney in unseen footage

By Sammi Minion

The FootballJOE Quiz #35: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #35: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

The reason why Alexander Isak is able to go awol from Newcastle training revealed amid Liverpool bid

The reason why Alexander Isak is able to go awol from Newcastle training revealed amid Liverpool bid

By Jacob Entwistle

This is how you can beat the queue to buy Liverpool’s new kit

Adidas

This is how you can beat the queue to buy Liverpool’s new kit

By Jonny Yates

New Liverpool kits 2025/26: Where to buy as orders open

Adidas

New Liverpool kits 2025/26: Where to buy as orders open

By Stephen Hurrell

Liverpool confirm exact date Wirtz, Ekiteke and squad will wear new Adidas kit

Adidas

Liverpool confirm exact date Wirtz, Ekiteke and squad will wear new Adidas kit

By Stephen Hurrell

Supercomputer predicts 2025-26 Premier League table with one major shock

Supercomputer predicts 2025-26 Premier League table with one major shock

By JOE

Alexander Isak reaches verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool

Alexander Isak reaches verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool

By Jacob Entwistle

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for a third time after ‘ending three wars’

cambodia

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for a third time after ‘ending three wars’

By Ava Keady

Half of Brits believe there should be another EU referendum in the next five years

EU

Half of Brits believe there should be another EU referendum in the next five years

By Erin McLaughlin

Man dies after falling at Oasis Wembley Stadium gig, police say

London

Man dies after falling at Oasis Wembley Stadium gig, police say

By Harry Warner

BBC launches investigation into cocaine use by Strictly Come Dancing stars

BBC

BBC launches investigation into cocaine use by Strictly Come Dancing stars

By Ava Keady

Ex-fighter pilot and son, 13, confirmed dead after Majorca plane crash

Aviation

Ex-fighter pilot and son, 13, confirmed dead after Majorca plane crash

By Harry Warner

Noel Gallagher hits back at Oasis fans after boos ring out at Wembley

live25

Noel Gallagher hits back at Oasis fans after boos ring out at Wembley

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Fourth body found on beach at UK beauty spot in four days

News

Fourth body found on beach at UK beauty spot in four days

By Harry Warner

Amsterdam is building miniature staircases to help cats escape its canals

Amsterdam

Amsterdam is building miniature staircases to help cats escape its canals

By Ava Keady

Amber ‘danger to life’ warning issued for parts of the UK as Storm Floris nears

News

Amber ‘danger to life’ warning issued for parts of the UK as Storm Floris nears

By Harry Warner

Influencer threatens to go on strike and says she ‘needs more rights’

influencers

Influencer threatens to go on strike and says she ‘needs more rights’

By Ava Keady

Dua Lipa given Kosovo citizenship by president

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa given Kosovo citizenship by president

By Harry Warner

‘Powerful’ speaker perfect for summer holidays on offer for nearly 40% off

Affiliate

‘Powerful’ speaker perfect for summer holidays on offer for nearly 40% off

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories