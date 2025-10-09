Search icon

09th Oct 2025

Roy Keane picks the one manager he believes would come in and sort Man Utd

SportsJOE

‘He’d create havoc… good havoc’

Roy Keane insists Ruben Amorim should get time at Manchester United, but if he was to be replaced, there is one man he’d pick off the shelf to sort the club out.

Keane says Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is the man to come in and create ‘good havoc’ at the club.

Ruben Amorim was given a three-year vote of confidence by Sir Jim Ratcliffe on Wednesday night, but in modern football, that is no guarantee of managerial longevity.

When asked by Gary Neville on the Overlap who is the one man that Keane would pick off the shelf, he said: “I’ve said it for years, I’d like to see Diego Simeone go in there. I just think he would create havoc, but good havoc.

“He’d rock up to that place and say: This is how you do things.’ I’d just like to see his personality, his track record.

“He doesn’t like his team giving up too many chances, but they can play a bit. His team aren’t as great as they were a few years ago, but they have that fighting spirit.”

Neville added: “I’d go with Simeone, yep. He gets talented players working in a ridiculous way.”

Simeone has been Atletico Madrid manager since 2011, winning La Liga twice, the Europa League twice and a Copa del Rey.

Load more stories