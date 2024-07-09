Search icon

Football

09th Jul 2024

Roy Keane loses it with Gary Neville for schoolboy error in pundits’ match

SportsJOE

“Nev! F****** get tighter!”

Roy Keane was furious with Gary Neville for a schoolboy error during a pundits match between ITV and BBC at Euro 2024.

With no match on Monday, the broadcasters organised a five-a-side tournament featuring pundits and broadcasters, such as Keane, Neville, Micah Richards, Rio Ferdinand, and Mark Pougatch.

ITV’s confidence took a hit when Neville was embarrassed on the pitch, leading to a goal for the opposing team.

The incident saw the former full-back left sprawling after a defensive mishap. Keane, notorious for his fiery demeanour, was livid on the sidelines, shouting,

“Nev! F****** get tighter! Jesus, you show him the line, you have got to stop the shot!”

Keane’s frustration was palpable, nearly popping a vein as he couldn’t believe Neville’s failure to block the shot.

This outburst likely brought back memories for the ITV pundit, who had faced the former Man United captain’s wrath during their playing days at Old Trafford.

While sometimes harsh, Keane’s harsh leadership style was integral to the relentless winning mentality of Alex Ferguson’s United squad.

Despite his tough exterior, the Irishman was fiercely protective of his teammates, famously defending Neville during a tunnel altercation with Arsenal’s Patrick Vieira.

Though their playing days are over, Neville and Keane remain friends, frequently appearing on the popular podcast “Stick to Football.”

Read next:

Topics:

BBC,euro 2024,Gary Neville,ITV,Manchester United,Roy Keane

RELATED ARTICLES

Euro 2024 semi-finals day two: All the major action and talking points

England

Euro 2024 semi-finals day two: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Crossbow killing victims are wife and two daughters of BBC commentator

BBC

Crossbow killing victims are wife and two daughters of BBC commentator

By Ryan Price

How to watch Netherlands vs England tonight: Channel, time and stream

England

How to watch Netherlands vs England tonight: Channel, time and stream

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

Champions League

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

By Callum Boyle

New pub opening hour laws in England from today

England

New pub opening hour laws in England from today

By Zoe Hodges

Premier League and La Liga clubs set to trigger Dani Olmo’s release clause 

Chelsea

Premier League and La Liga clubs set to trigger Dani Olmo’s release clause 

By Zoe Hodges

Newcastle co-owners set to sell shares after just three years at St James’ Park

Football

Newcastle co-owners set to sell shares after just three years at St James’ Park

By Harry Warner

Gareth Southgate set to receive knighthood if England win Euro 2024

England

Gareth Southgate set to receive knighthood if England win Euro 2024

By Harry Warner

Ex-England star admits to sharing information as he warns Southgate ‘leaks’ are inevitable

England

Ex-England star admits to sharing information as he warns Southgate ‘leaks’ are inevitable

By Zoe Hodges

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

Microsoft

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

By JOE

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

USA

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

By Simon Kelly

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

Cadbury

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

By Zoe Hodges

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

Champions League

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

By Callum Boyle

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

heist

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

Adam Scott

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

Remake

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

By Stephen Porzio

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

Eminem

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

By Zoe Hodges

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

Ireland

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

By Joseph Loftus

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By JOE

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

Amazon

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

By Ryan Price

Load more stories