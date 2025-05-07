PSG vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream and kick-off time

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Arsenal fans hoping to watch the Champions League final second leg against PSG have been warned to get access to the correct TV channel after a second broadcaster secured the rights to the game.

The first leg was shown on Amazon Prime, which has the rights to a single Champions League game every week. However Amazon chose the Inter versus Barcelona semi final this week and that means UK viewers will have to watch the Arsenal game on rival service TNT Sports.

TNT has the majority of Champions League games this season, showing all but one game per week, and coverage of Arsenal versus PSG will begin at 6.30pm with kickoff scheduled for 8pm.

Fans who do not have a TNT subscription who watched the first leg on Amazon can watch the game by logging on to their Amazon account and adding the Discovery+ sports package, which contains TNT Sports. You can do that here.

Arsenal travel to Paris hoping to overturn a 1-0 home defeat last time out. The Gunners will need to win the game by one goal to take the game to extra time and two goals to progress to the final at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Waiting for them will be Inter, who beat Barcelona on one of the greatest Champions League semi finals of all time. After drawing 3-3 in the Camp Nou in the first leg, the second leg also ended in a 3-3 draw thanks to a dramatic last minute equaliser from Inter’s Francesco Acerbi. The home side then won the tie in extra time with a David Frattesi goal to secure Inter’s final spot.

Arsenal will be facing an injury crisis ahead of the game. Jurrien Timber is the latest defender to be a doubt but he did train on Tuesday and could be used. Meanwhile, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are still out meaning Leandro Trossard is expected to start the game as a makeshift striker. Thomas Partey returns from suspension in midfield in what will be a huge boost for Mikel Arteta. Partey’s inclusion means Declan Rice can play further up the pitch and support the Arsenal attack.

PSG will hope Ousmane Dembele can continue his goalscoring exploits after scoring the winner in the first leg.