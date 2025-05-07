Search icon

Football

07th May 2025

PSG vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream and kick-off time

Stephen Hurrell

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Arsenal fans hoping to watch the Champions League final second leg against PSG have been warned to get access to the correct TV channel after a second broadcaster secured the rights to the game.

The first leg was shown on Amazon Prime, which has the rights to a single Champions League game every week. However Amazon chose the Inter versus Barcelona semi final this week and that means UK viewers will have to watch the Arsenal game on rival service TNT Sports.

TNT has the majority of Champions League games this season, showing all but one game per week, and coverage of Arsenal versus PSG will begin at 6.30pm with kickoff scheduled for 8pm.

Fans who do not have a TNT subscription who watched the first leg on Amazon can watch the game by logging on to their Amazon account and adding the Discovery+ sports package, which contains TNT Sports. You can do that here.

Arsenal travel to Paris hoping to overturn a 1-0 home defeat last time out. The Gunners will need to win the game by one goal to take the game to extra time and two goals to progress to the final at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Waiting for them will be Inter, who beat Barcelona on one of the greatest Champions League semi finals of all time. After drawing 3-3 in the Camp Nou in the first leg, the second leg also ended in a 3-3 draw thanks to a dramatic last minute equaliser from Inter’s Francesco Acerbi. The home side then won the tie in extra time with a David Frattesi goal to secure Inter’s final spot.

Arsenal will be facing an injury crisis ahead of the game. Jurrien Timber is the latest defender to be a doubt but he did train on Tuesday and could be used. Meanwhile, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are still out meaning Leandro Trossard is expected to start the game as a makeshift striker. Thomas Partey returns from suspension in midfield in what will be a huge boost for Mikel Arteta. Partey’s inclusion means Declan Rice can play further up the pitch and support the Arsenal attack.

PSG will hope Ousmane Dembele can continue his goalscoring exploits after scoring the winner in the first leg.

Topics:

Football

RELATED ARTICLES

The perfect pub to watch PSG in London

Football

The perfect pub to watch PSG in London

By Henry Hill

Ex-Fulham footballer dies suddenly aged 37

Death

Ex-Fulham footballer dies suddenly aged 37

By JOE

The Premier League: Follow all of the action in our live hub

Chelsea

The Premier League: Follow all of the action in our live hub

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

How to watch Man United vs Athletic Bilbao on TV tonight

Affiliate

How to watch Man United vs Athletic Bilbao on TV tonight

By JOE

The Europa League semi-finals: Follow all of the action as Man United look to defeat Athletic Club

The Europa League semi-finals: Follow all of the action as Man United look to defeat Athletic Club

By Jacob Entwistle

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

By Dan Seddon

How to watch Barcelona vs Inter on TV tonight

Affiliate

How to watch Barcelona vs Inter on TV tonight

By JOE

The Champions League semi-finals: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host PSG

The Champions League semi-finals: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host PSG

By JOE

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

Arne Slot

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

By Dan Seddon

One of the best crime thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best crime thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Best-selling Beats wireless earphones get half price discount in huge tech sale

Affiliate

Best-selling Beats wireless earphones get half price discount in huge tech sale

By Stephen Porzio

Brits to get paid for returning empty plastic bottles to Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s

Asda

Brits to get paid for returning empty plastic bottles to Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s

By Dan Seddon

BBC’s new drama series with Line of Duty producers and Suits star gets first look

BBC

BBC’s new drama series with Line of Duty producers and Suits star gets first look

By Stephen Porzio

Woman loses 13 stone without calorie counting using simple ‘delay not deny’ principle

Health

Woman loses 13 stone without calorie counting using simple ‘delay not deny’ principle

By Stephen Hurrell

Out-of-control Soviet spacecraft could crash into the UK this week

Russia

Out-of-control Soviet spacecraft could crash into the UK this week

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

McDonald’s fan-favourite burger has returned after menu shakeup

Burgers

McDonald’s fan-favourite burger has returned after menu shakeup

By Dan Seddon

Everything we know about India’s strikes on Pakistan as fears of conflict grow

Everything we know about India’s strikes on Pakistan as fears of conflict grow

By Nina McLaughlin

When is Amazon Prime Day? Everything you need to know about the shopping event

When is Amazon Prime Day? Everything you need to know about the shopping event

By Stephen Hurrell

Update on Madeleine McCann case as police ‘discover major new evidence’

Crime

Update on Madeleine McCann case as police ‘discover major new evidence’

By Dan Seddon

Post-apocalyptic game based on real life events set in Lake District gets PS5 discount

Entertainment

Post-apocalyptic game based on real life events set in Lake District gets PS5 discount

By Harry Warner

People are devastated after seeing what the ‘most viewed photo of all time’ looks like now

People are devastated after seeing what the ‘most viewed photo of all time’ looks like now

By Ava Keady

Load more stories