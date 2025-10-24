Search icon

Football

24th Oct 2025

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Man Utd v Brighton

JOE

There’s been no goalless draw in this fixture in league since 1980

This page contains commercial content and affiliate links. If you take up one of the offers presented, Joe Media Group will receive a share of a commission payment. Read more here.

It’s matchweek nine in the Premier League and Man Utd will be looking for rare back-to-back-to-back victories against Brighton following their epic 2-1 win at Liverpool on Sunday.

Harry Maguire’s late header at Anfield has brought optimism to Old Trafford, but an in-form Brighton will have something to say about that on Saturday night.

Manchester United are looking to turn their poor start to the season around, and with recent victories over Sunderland and Liverpool, face a tricky home clash with in-form Brighton.

Brighton have beaten Chelsea and Newcastle in recent weeks, and sit just a point behind United in 10th in the Premier League.

The Seagulls will be looking for a repeat of January’s fixture, where they came away with a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford.

But United have won each of their last three games at home, as many in their previous 13 matches at Old Trafford.

All eyes will be on Danny Welbeck, the former Man Utd striker, who scored an 84th minute winner against Newcastle last week.

Both teams are set to have an array of attacking talent on the pitch, therefore if you would like to claim enhanced 50/1 odds for any goal to be scored during Man Utd v Brighton then do so HERE or find out further information below!

How to Claim the Betfair 50/1 Sign Up Offer for Any Goal to be scored

Add a little more drama to your Saturday night, with Betfair‘s huge 50/1 offer for any goal to be scored during Manchester United v Brighton in the Premier League! Follow the steps below to redeem:  

  • CLICK HERE to open your new Paddy Power account with the promo code YFBDEE
  • Deposit a minimum of £10 by Cards or Apple Pay
  • Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Man Utd v Brighton on Saturday 25th October
  • If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builder bets

Who are the favourites in Man Utd v Brighton

Manchester United are favourites at 19/20 with an implied probability of 51.3%, owing to their recent form.

Paddy power has a draw at odds of 11/4 at an implied probability of 26.7%, while Brighton are 5/2 at 28.6% implied probability.

Result OddsImplied Probability
Man Utd19/2051.3%
Draw 11/426.7%
Brighton5/228.6%

Man Utd v Brighton Head-to-Head Record 

Saturday’s meeting will be the 35th time the teams have met in their history. Man Utd have 21 wins, while Brighton have nine.

In recent years, Brighton have had the better of United, with six wins and just two defeats in their last eight games.

DateScore Competition
4/5/2023Brighton 1-0 Man UtdPremier League
16/9/2023Man Utd 1-3 BrightonPremier League
19/5/2024Brighton 0-2 Man UtdPremier League
24/8/2024Brighton 2-1 Man UtdPremier League
19/1/2025Man Utd 1-3 BrightonPremier League

Betfair Sign Up Offer Terms and Conditions 

New customer offer. Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Manchester United vs Brighton on Saturday October 25th. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free bet builder Bets. Free bet builder bets are valid 30 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C’s apply. Please gamble responsibly.

