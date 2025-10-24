Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Man Utd v Brighton

There’s been no goalless draw in this fixture in league since 1980

It’s matchweek nine in the Premier League and Man Utd will be looking for rare back-to-back-to-back victories against Brighton following their epic 2-1 win at Liverpool on Sunday.

Harry Maguire’s late header at Anfield has brought optimism to Old Trafford, but an in-form Brighton will have something to say about that on Saturday night.

Manchester United are looking to turn their poor start to the season around, and with recent victories over Sunderland and Liverpool, face a tricky home clash with in-form Brighton.

Brighton have beaten Chelsea and Newcastle in recent weeks, and sit just a point behind United in 10th in the Premier League.

The Seagulls will be looking for a repeat of January’s fixture, where they came away with a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford.

But United have won each of their last three games at home, as many in their previous 13 matches at Old Trafford.

All eyes will be on Danny Welbeck, the former Man Utd striker, who scored an 84th minute winner against Newcastle last week.

Who are the favourites in Man Utd v Brighton

Manchester United are favourites at 19/20 with an implied probability of 51.3%, owing to their recent form.

Paddy power has a draw at odds of 11/4 at an implied probability of 26.7%, while Brighton are 5/2 at 28.6% implied probability.

Result Odds Implied Probability Man Utd 19/20 51.3% Draw 11/4 26.7% Brighton 5/2 28.6%

Man Utd v Brighton Head-to-Head Record

Saturday’s meeting will be the 35th time the teams have met in their history. Man Utd have 21 wins, while Brighton have nine.

In recent years, Brighton have had the better of United, with six wins and just two defeats in their last eight games.

Date Score Competition 4/5/2023 Brighton 1-0 Man Utd Premier League 16/9/2023 Man Utd 1-3 Brighton Premier League 19/5/2024 Brighton 0-2 Man Utd Premier League 24/8/2024 Brighton 2-1 Man Utd Premier League 19/1/2025 Man Utd 1-3 Brighton Premier League

