25th Jul 2025

Liverpool and Adidas confirm surprise double kit launch that breaks all the rules

Stephen Hurrell

All eyes on 1 August!

Liverpool fans do not have long to wait after Adidas confirmed their new home and away shirts will go on sale on the same day in a surprise double launch.

The club’s contract with Nike means they are not able to officially release their new Adidas kits for the 2025/26 season and the players have had to wear last year’s kit for their pre season friendly at Preston and in new signing announcements, where the likes of Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekiteke have been pictured in last season’s Nike shirt.

Liverpool fans have to wait until the Nike contract expires on 31 July to get their hands on the new Adidas shirts, with a launch date of 1 August now confirmed by the sports brand is it prepares for one of the biggest new kit launches in the club’s history.

The €80m per year Adidas deal has been a huge hit with fans who remember the long-running partnership between Adidas and Liverpool, that saw them lift multiple Champions League and top division titles throughout the 1980s and early 2000s. It means fans will be desperate to get their hands on the new kits, which have already leaked online showing retro-inspired designs and the famous three-stripe logo.

In preparation for the launch event Liverpool is selling the last of the Nike stock with 60% off on the official website and the Liverpool megastore at Anfield is closed in what the club is calling a ‘major’ renovation ahead of 1 August.

The home kit design will be red with thin white stripes in the style of the mid-2000s Liverpool home shirt worn by Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres. The white away shirt will feature a retro-style Liverpool badge and red and black highlights. Both kits are expected to cost around €90 for the standard shirt, with authentic versions priced as high as £125.

A third shirt, which is expected to be light blue with the famous Adidas Trefoil logo, will go on sale at a later date.

Liverpool fans will also get the chance to buy some of the new Adidas merchandise when the two new kits launch in August. They include a black and gold retro range inspired by the mid-90s away shirt of the same colour, a ‘sea foam’ green Terrace Edition range of streetwear, plus pre match training shirts inspired by the famous Anfield Shankly Gates.

You will be able to buy the new Liverpool shirts here.

Liverpool

