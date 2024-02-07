Search icon

Football

07th Feb 2024

In South Yorkshire, we all have a praise or a grumble

Jack Peat

The long-running radio show hit the headlines this week, but it has been sensing the mood of the county for decades

Last week, a seemingly unremarkable tweet posted from the account of the fury red Muppet character, Elmo prompted an outpouring of grief unlike anything the internet has ever seen. 

“Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?”, the post read, spurring a major ‘trauma dump’ as people shared their problems ranging from the latest football results to the economic crisis and even marital problems.

“Not feeling too tickled about life rn, Elmo,” one user contributed to the conversation, while another added: “Not gonna lie … I’m tired, Elmo. A lot’s going on, Little Red”. 

“Elmo I’m gonna be real, I am at my f—ing limit,” a third person added, garnering over half a million likes on the platform for that comment alone. 

The viral mental health check has spotlighted the importance of checking in on people and listening to their concerns, as well as demonstrating how many issues – feeling broke, hopeless or just deflated by the endless drum of bad news – are widely shared. 

Closer to home in South Yorkshire, a platform for sensing people’s well-being has existed for decades and has also hit the headlines of late thanks to one fan’s incoherent rant about Doncaster Rover’s 1-1 draw with fellow relegation rivals Sutton United, in which Joe Ironside’s 97th-minute penalty salvaged a point for the lacklustre away side.

Paul dialled into BBC Sheffield’s Praise or Grumble for a chat and credited one of his mates for heading down to south London – an almost eight-hour round trip – before going on to make some vague rumblings about sacking the chairman and capping the conversation off with, “I’m going to The Sal for a pint”, a popular pub on one of the prettier roads in Doncaster.

As a fellow Rovers fan, I was at the game that day and can safely say that there was little, if anything, to praise about the performance. But I felt a little more upbeat having listened to Paul on Radio Sheffield, knowing I wasn’t the only one drowning my sorrows over a pint and pondering existential questions about my club’s future.

It’s the sort of support I have leaned on ever since I sat in the passenger seat of my dad’s car outside Belle View with the heaters blasting warm air at our feet following freezing afternoons on the terrace.  

James Alexander Gordon would finish reading the results, then the Pools, then on would go Praise and Grumble, or as most people now call it, ‘Moan and Groan’, owing to the general lack of positive sporting news in this part of the world. 

“We’ve got Gary from Bawtry who’s been to Doncaster vs Rotherham, is it a praise or grumble Gary?” 

“It’s a grumble, Andy. We were woeful. What was he thinking putting [insert debutant midfielder] on so early? 

“He was running round like ‘edless chicken!”

Bob Jackson, who is widely credited for inventing the football phone-in, termed the show just ‘Grumble’ when it made it onto the airwaves in 1986, and only added the ‘praise’ bit when a Sheffield Wednesday fan called to eulogise a 5-0 Owls victory that day. 

These days, Sheff United sit rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, Wednesday and Rotherham occupy the bottom spots of the Championship and Rovers are dangerously close to falling out of the league altogether, and it has been a while since any form of praise has been heard on the wireless. 

But as the scruffy red puppet from the Muppets has just found out, shit as things may be, at least we’re not suffering alone. There’s still the dulcet tones of Gary who wants to sack the manager, sack the board, sack the caterers and sack the guy who charges for parking outside the East Stand.

And that, at least, is one reason to be cheerful. 

Topics:

Doncaster Rovers,Elmo,Sheffield United,Sheffield Wednesday

RELATED ARTICLES

Anel Ahmedhodzic became first player in seven years to not wear rainbow armband

Anel Ahmedhodzic

Anel Ahmedhodzic became first player in seven years to not wear rainbow armband

By Callum Boyle

Paul Heckingbottom sacked by Sheffield United

Football

Paul Heckingbottom sacked by Sheffield United

By Callum Boyle

Man who displayed Bradley Lowery pic at football match loses job over incident

Bradley Lowery

Man who displayed Bradley Lowery pic at football match loses job over incident

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Fulham-Blackpool suspended due to a medical incident in crowd

Blackpool

Fulham-Blackpool suspended due to a medical incident in crowd

By Daniel Brown

John Barnes says Philippe Coutinho is natural heir to Messi at Barcelona

Football

John Barnes says Philippe Coutinho is natural heir to Messi at Barcelona

By Reuben Pinder

WATCH: Referee congratulates Cavani on goal record before showing him yellow card for celebration

Edinson Cavani

WATCH: Referee congratulates Cavani on goal record before showing him yellow card for celebration

By Reuben Pinder

FA charge Morecambe’s Yann Songo’o for alleged homophobic slur

Football

FA charge Morecambe’s Yann Songo’o for alleged homophobic slur

By Reuben Pinder

Would you welcome a despotic regime to your club if it meant Champions League football?

Football

Would you welcome a despotic regime to your club if it meant Champions League football?

By Wayne Farry

David De Gea closing in on return to football

David de Gea

David De Gea closing in on return to football

By Callum Boyle

Vegan landlord says prospective tenants will be banned from cooking meat in their home

Vegan landlord says prospective tenants will be banned from cooking meat in their home

By JOE

First A Quiet Place: Day One trailer released and it looks even more terrifying than the first

First A Quiet Place: Day One trailer released and it looks even more terrifying than the first

By Nina McLaughlin

OnlyFans star made her old annual salary in just two days after joining platform

Money

OnlyFans star made her old annual salary in just two days after joining platform

By Charlie Herbert

McDonald’s beloved breakfast wrap returns today

McDonald’s beloved breakfast wrap returns today

By Nina McLaughlin

Bride reads out husband’s affair texts instead of vows at their wedding

Bride reads out husband’s affair texts instead of vows at their wedding

By Nina McLaughlin

Breakaways and Yorkie Biscuit to be axed by Nestle

Breakaways and Yorkie Biscuit to be axed by Nestle

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Manchester City agree personal teams with Kalidou Koulibaly

Football

Manchester City agree personal teams with Kalidou Koulibaly

By Reuben Pinder

Watch this supercut of the first 100 tries of the Rugby World Cup in four minutes

Australia

Watch this supercut of the first 100 tries of the Rugby World Cup in four minutes

By Kevin Beirne

Bandersnatch: behind the scenes of the Black Mirror epic

Bandersnatch

Bandersnatch: behind the scenes of the Black Mirror epic

By Wil Jones

Romelu Lukaku details issue he had with former manager

Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku details issue he had with former manager

By Darragh Murphy

Mixed emotions for Newcastle fans after red card appeal is successful

Newcastle United

Mixed emotions for Newcastle fans after red card appeal is successful

By Tom Victor

Steve Irwin’s son forced to abandon enclosure after nearly being eaten by enormous croc

Animals

Steve Irwin’s son forced to abandon enclosure after nearly being eaten by enormous croc

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories