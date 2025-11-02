Ibrox named the best stadium in the UK

Argue amongst yourselves

The top 50 stadiums in the UK have been named, with Ibrox coming out on top.

Up and down the country there are some of the best stadiums in world football at clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and more.

But according to FourFourTwo’s definitive ranking of the 50 best stadiums in the country, it was the home ground of Rangers that came out on top.

Their city rivals Celtic were in second place while Anfield had to settle for third.

Fans of Arsenal and Chelsea will be disappointed to see that the Emirates Stadium and Stamford Bridge didn’t even make the top 10.

Among the list were also some non-league clubs that you should definitely add to your list to visit in the future.

The full list is:

50. Gtech Community Stadium (Brentford)

49. St Mary’s Stadium (Southampton)

48. Toughsheet Community Stadium (Bolton Wanderers)

47. Edgar Street (Hereford)

46. Cae Clyd (Blaenau Ffestiniog)

45. bet365 Stadium (Stoke City)

44. Deepdale (Preston North End)

43. Dumbarton Football Stadium (Dumbarton)

42. Stadium of Light (Sunderland)

41. Earls Orchard (Richmond Town)

40. Cwm Nant-y-Groes (Abertillery Bluebirds)

39. John Smith’s Stadium (Huddersfield Town)

38. Pittodrie Stadium (Aberdeen)

37. Mill Road (Arundel)

36. Etihad Stadium (Manchester City)

35. Bloomfield Road (Blackpool)

34. Victoria Park (Ross County)

33. Huish Park (Yeovil Town)

32. Blandy Park (Garw S.B.G.C.)

31. American Express Community Stadium (Brighton and Hove Albion)

30. The Enclosed Ground (Whitehawk)

29. Molineux Stadium (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

28. Hampden Park (Scotland)

27. The Den (Millwall)

26. King Power Stadium (Leicester City)

25. Adams Park Stadium (Wycombe Wanderers)

24. Hillsborough Stadium (Sheffield Wednesday)

23. The City Ground (Nottingham Forest)

22. Champion Hill (Dulwich Hamlet)

21. Valley Parade (Bradford City)

20. Fratton Park (Portsmouth)

19. Goodison Park (Everton)

18. Easter Road (Hibernian)

17. Carrow Road Stadium (Norwich City)

16. Elland Road (Leeds United)

15. The Hawthorns (West Bromwich Albion)

14. The Dripping Pan (Lewes)

13. Stamford Bridge (Chelsea)

12. Bramall Lane (Sheffield United)

11. Emirates Stadium (Arsenal)

10. Wembley Stadium (England)

9. Tynecastle Park (Heart of Midlothian)

8. St James’ Park (Newcastle United)

7. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham)

6. Villa Park (Aston Villa)

5. Old Trafford (Manchester United)

4. Craven Cottage (Fulham)

3. Anfield (Liverpool)

2. Celtic Park (Celtic)

1. Ibrox Stadium (Rangers)