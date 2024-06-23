Search icon

23rd Jun 2024

Hungary provide Barnabas Varga update after forward was involved in horrific collision

Callum Boyle

Hungary have provided an update on the condition of Barnabas Varga after he was stretchered off in their game against Scotland.

The incident occurred in the second half when Varga collided with Angus Gunn from a Hungary free kick, leaving both on the floor.

While Gunn seemed to recover quickly there was plenty of concern for the latter as he remained on the floor.

His teammates immediately formed a protective barrier so that others couldn’t see him before the paramedics entered and held up a sheet around to keep the treatment private,

More medical staff entered the pitch however they were met with anger from the Hungarian area of the touchline for taking longer than they would like.

Varga was then taken away via stretcher and every supporter inside the stadium applauded the Ferencvaros player off the pitch while Liverpool star and Hungary captain Dominik Szboszlai was in tears.

With just seconds to go in the game though Hungary broke Scottish hearts as Kevin Csoboth fired home with the very last kick of the game.

After the game the Hungarian Football Federation confirmed to the BBC that Varga was conscious and in a “stable condition” in a hospital in Stuttgart.

There was no update on how long the forward would be out for, or the extent of his injury.

Barnabas Varga,Football,Hungary,Scotland,Sport,Uefa Euro 2024

