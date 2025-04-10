How to watch Spurs vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter final

How to watch Spurs vs Eintracht Frankfurt

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

German side Eintracht Frankfurt stand between Spurs and a Europa League semi final in the club’s last chance to win a trophy this season.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have struggled in the league this year but can still secure Champions League qualification if they can win Europe’s secondary competition. But first they will have to defeat Frankfurt to secure their place in the next round.

The match will kick off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 8pm and the match will be shown exclusively on TNT Sports in the UK and Paramount+ in the US.

Fans in the UK can watch via their TNT subscription. For those who do not have a TNT subscription or the TNT add on for Sky Sports, there is a simple way to watch the game via Amazon Prime.

You can buy the TNT monthly subscription via your Amazon login without having to commit to a contract and the monthly package means you can watch all Champions League, Europa League and Conference League games shown on the channel for the next 30 days.

If Spurs can defeat Frankfurt in the quarter final they will face the winner of Bodo/Glimt and Lazio in a potential semi-final.

The other half of the draw could set up a potential final against Manchester United, Rangers, Atletic Club or Lyon. The winner of the tournament will be guaranteed a Champions League place.

Spurs’ early season injury crisis is lessening and Micky Van de Ven is set to return to defence after being rested for the weekend win over Southampton.

Spurs will also be able to call on James Maddison in midfield, while Brennan Johnson is hoping to add to his 16 goals this season.

Only Dejan Kulusevski is unavailable in the attacking spots and club captain Heung-min Son will start up front. He will likely be joined by Dominic Solanke, with Richarlison only making the bench.

Coverage begins at 6.55pm and you can watch Spurs vs Eintracht Frankfurt full coverage here.