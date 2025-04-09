How to watch PSG vs Aston Villa if you do not have TNT Sports

Aston Villa travel to Paris to take on PSG in the Champions League quarter final and fans can watch it without a TNT Sports subscription.

Unai Emery’s side will face the French champions in the quarter finals with a semi final tie against Real Madrid or Arsenal awaiting the winners. The match will be shown on TNT Sports, which has the rights to all Champions League games on Wednesday nights.

Fans who want to watch the match will be able to watch it via their TNT Sports subscription. However if you do not have TNT Sports you can instead buy a monthly pass for £30.99. You can also get a monthly subscription through your Amazon Prime subscription by adding the Discovery+ TNT add on here.

Buying a monthly pass will also give you access to the rest of the Champions League games for the next month including the second leg fixture as Arsenal head to the Bernabeu with a stunning 3-0 lead, as well as all Europa League and Conference League fixtures for the next 30 days.

The match will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 9 April with the return leg in two weeks. The winner will progress to the semi final of the Champions League, which would be the first time Villa have reached the stage since they won the tournament in 1982.

Aston Villa have almost a clean bill of health for the visit to the Parc des Princes with only Ross Barkley and Leon Bailey doubtful for the tie. Opponents PSG, who knocked out Liverpool in the previous round, were able to rest a host of players over the weekend as they stroll to a Ligue 1 title. Marquinhos misses the game after picking up a suspension with a yellow card at Anfield, while Lee Kang-In misses out through injury.

Luis Enrique will be able to rely on Ousmane Dembele to be PSG’s main danger man, while Joao Neves and Nuno Mendes were rested at the weekend and will be fresh for the quarter final tie.

