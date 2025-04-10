How to watch Lyon vs Manchester United without a TNT subscription

How to watch Lyon vs Manchester United

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

It is make or break time in the Europa League for Manchester United as they face Lyon for a semi final spot in the tournament.

United will have to win the entire thing if they want a spot in the Champions League next season after a disastrous league campaign and qualification could transform their summer spending.

Lyon will host the first leg of the quarter final tie with kick off set for 8pm. The match will be shown on TNT Sports, which has the rights to all Europa League games this season.

Fans who have a Sky subscription can add TNT Sports to their package in order to watch the game. If you do not have Sky or TNT you can add a month’s access to your Amazon Prime account using the Discovery+ add on here.

The monthly pass allows you to watch Champions League, Europa League and Conference League games for a month, as well as other sports including the Rugby Champions Cup.

If you are in the US you can watch the match on Paramount+ here.

The first leg of the Lyon versus Manchester United tie will take place at the Groupama Stadium before the Old Trafford return leg on 17 April.

Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Ayden Heaven and Jonny Evans are all ruled out of the tie with injury and while Koby Mainoo is fit again he is unlikely to be rushed back. Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro are expected to start for United at the heart of defence.

Luke Shaw is also back but is unlikely to start, while Mason Mount is continuing his return after injury and could see some minutes in the game.

Ruben Amorim’s side will have to beat Paulo Fonseca’s in form Ligue 1 side to progress to the semi finals. Manchester United would face the winner of Rangers and Atletico Club in the semi final if they progress.

In the other half of the draw, Spurs face Frankfurt and Bodo/Glimt play Lazio for a place in the other semi final. It means the prospect of a Spurs versus United final is still an option, with both sides desperate to qualify for the Champions League this year after league campaigns that leave them languishing in the bottom half of the table.

