How to watch Belgium vs Romania tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

There is no group more interesting and wide open than Group E.

Tonight is a big one for both the Belgians and the Romanians.

Group E is perhaps the most intriguing and difficult to call of all the Euro 2024 groups.

Edward Iordănescu’s side impressed everyone when they trashed Ukraine 3-0 in their opening game.

They currently sit at the top of their group – level on points with Ukraine and Slovakia, but with five more goals scored than Serhiy Rebrov’s side in second place.

Belgium, on the other hand, find themselves in a very difficult position, sitting bottom of a group they were favourites to top with a goal difference of -1.