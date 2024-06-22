How to watch Belgium vs Romania tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

There is no group more interesting and wide open than Group E.
Tonight is a big one for both the Belgians and the Romanians.
Group E is perhaps the most intriguing and difficult to call of all the Euro 2024 groups.
Edward Iordănescu’s side impressed everyone when they trashed Ukraine 3-0 in their opening game.
They currently sit at the top of their group – level on points with Ukraine and Slovakia, but with five more goals scored than Serhiy Rebrov’s side in second place.
Belgium, on the other hand, find themselves in a very difficult position, sitting bottom of a group they were favourites to top with a goal difference of -1.
A shock opening defeat to Slovakia has immediately left Domenico Tedesco’s side on the back-foot at Euro 2024, with all three of the other teams in Group E currently on three points.
Victory over Romania would get things back on track and put them back in the driving seat going into their final group game against Ukraine.
Romania, on the other hand, have shown that they are not to be underestimated. They put on a superb display against Ukraine last week, cruising to a 3-0 win, and another three points in Cologne this evening will see them safely through to the last-16 with time to spare.
Tonight’s loaded encounter will be available to watch live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.10pm. It’ll also be available to stream on ITVX.
If you can’t watch it live, you can follow all of the action on our Euro 2024 live blog.
How Group E is currently looking. 👀#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/Y13pxwLxIS— Euro 24 Hub (@Euro24Hub) June 21, 2024
Belgium will be hoping their lineup of star players will find a way to gel and work together to get their team over the line tonight.
Captain Kevin De Bruyne failed to produce the kind of performances he does on a weekly basis for Manchester City in their opening game, but there is no shortage of creativity around him with the likes of Jeremy Doku, Leandro Trossard and Amadou Onana all set to start.
Denis Dragus will be the man to mark for the Belgian defence. The 24-year-old has the physicality and eye for goal that could make him a breakout star at this summer’s competition.