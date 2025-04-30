How to watch Barcelona vs Inter on TV tonight

How to watch Barcelona vs Inter on TV

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Fresh from clinching the Copa del Rey title, Barcelona are welcoming Inter to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys for a Champions League semi-finals encounter.

The first leg will take place on Wednesday (30 April) and this is how you can stream the match.

Fans in the UK and Ireland can add a monthly pass to their Amazon Prime subscription to watch tonight’s game.

You can sign up for a Discovery+ subscription – which owns TNT Sports – and watch via your Amazon account here in the UK, while fans in Ireland can watch via a PremierSports subscription, which is also available via Amazon here.

So you don’t have to commit to a contract and can add one month of TNT/Discovery+ to your Prime account. The coverage will then begin on TNT Sport at 7pm and the match kicks off at 8pm BST.

Despite losing the second leg of the quarter-finals 3-1 against Borussia Dortmund, Hansi Flick’s team recorded a 5-3 win on aggregate. Inter edged Bayern Munich 4-3 over two legs to make it to the semi finals, drawing the second leg 2-2.

Tonight’s first-leg will be held at Barcelona’s temporary home due to the Camp Nou renovations before the San Siro stages the return fixture next Tuesday (6 May). The winners will meet either Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain in the final, which is set to take place in May.

Barcelona will be looking to secure their fifth win, while Inter have previously won three times, the last being in 2010.

To watch Barcelona vs Inter on TV tonight you can stream via Discovery+, which includes TNT Sports. You can do this through BT, EE, Sky and Virgin Media as well as Amazon Prime Video.



