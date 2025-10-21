How to watch Arsenal v Atletico Madrid for free

This is where to watch Arsenal v Atletico Madrid on TV

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Arsenal fans will be able to watch their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid free on Amazon Prime tonight.

Amazon has secured the rights to a single Champions League match every game week and this time it is Arsenal’s turn to appear on the streaming service.

The match is available to anybody with an Amazon Prime subscription but those who are not signed up can get a free 30-day trial and watch the game completely free. You can sign up for a free trial here.

Arsenal go into the match in superb form, winning both of their Champions League league phase matches against Athletic Bilbao (2-0 away) and Olympiacos (2-0 at home), leaving them on maximum points in the 32-team league.

They also sit top of the Premier League by three points ahead of Man City, and four ahead of Liverpool, following three straight league wins against Newcastle, West Ham and Fulham. They have conceded only three goals in the Premier League this season.

Mikel Arteta is desperate for a Premier League or Champions League title in his sixth season at the club after a series of near misses.

Athletic are currently 4th in La Liga, with four wins, four draws and one defeat, and are 10th in the Champions League league phase following a late 3-2 defeat by Liverpool, followed by a 5-1 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt.

The match has added spice after Atletico made a complaint to the Gunners after a hot water shortage in the Emirates Stadium away dressing room as they trained in North London ahead of the tie.

The Premier League club apologised to their La Liga counterparts for the inconvenience.

You can watch Arsenal v Atletico in the Champions League tonight here.