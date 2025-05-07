Search icon

07th May 2025

Ex-Fulham footballer dies suddenly aged 37

Teammates say ‘he was the best of us’

The football community is mourning the loss of a former Fulham and AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper, Corrin Brooks-Meade, died on April 5 at the age of 37, however, those close to him have only shared the news now.

It is reported that he died following a stroke and brain bleed.

He had spent a month in a coma prior to his death, with teammates and family tributes pouring in for the Montserrat keeper.

Born in Enfield, London, Corrin joined Fulham in 2006, and stayed for two years, regularly featuring for the reserves.

He would later have a series of loan spells, including a move to AFC Wimbledon where he featured for the first time.

Eventually the keeper would spent his following years playing for a host of Cypriot clubs.

Fellow national teammate and Colchester United striker, Lyle Taylor, paid an emotional tribute after an unexpected death of a “brilliant person” who he shared “special moments with”.

He said to MailSport: “When it’s somebody your age who you’ve spent so much time with over the years and seen grow both as a footballer and as a man, it hits you hard”.

He described Corrin, who he met in 2015, as a “leader” and believes this tragic event gives the team a “bigger reason” to go win their next match, a CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier against Belize.

He said: “I spent the most time with him after games, when we would come together as a group and have a few drinks. We’d have a chat and a laugh and things like that. Those were real bonding moments.”

The striker was grateful to football for allowing him to meet Corrin, but feels “we pour so much of our lives into it”.

He added: “The people around you and the people you love are way more important than anything else.”

Corrin received his first caps with for Montserrat in the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers.

Corrin’s brother, Emmerson, who also played football and represented Anguilla twice internationally, was shocked by his brother’s death. The 41-year-old reflected on memories of playing football in his back garden with his younger brother, sticking him in goal to “wind him up”.

He said to MailSport: “…initially he wasn’t really too interested in football. But I was an outfielder and needed someone to practice my shots against and as my little brother he did get stuck there.”

It wasn’t until secondary school where Corrin took more of an interest in football, and once he did Emmerson and his family believed he would go far.

He said: “I’m so proud of where he ended up. As a family we all are. We love and miss him so much.”

In a statement announcing his passing, the Montserrat Football Association extended their condolences to Corrin’s family and loved ones while describing their former keeper as a “beacon of passion, dedication, and humility”. They also reflected on Corrin’s time with the national team, where he earned the respect from fans and players, with his legacy, saves, and leadership “etched” in their hearts.

They said: “Thank you, Corrin, for everything. You will always be one of our Emerald Boys.”

The 37-year-old was living in Cyprus after retiring from club football. He was still playing internationally, having received 23 caps for the team, and would likely have featured in Montserrat’s CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers next month.

His funeral will take place on May 8.

