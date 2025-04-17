How to watch Frankfurt vs Spurs on TV in Europa League game

How to watch Frankfurt vs Spurs on TV

Ange Postecoglou’s time as Spurs manager could be coming to an end but there is one last chance to win a trophy and secure qualification to the lucrative Champions League group stage.

Spurs will face Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany in the Europa League quarter final and it is a last chance for the club to secure silverware in a disappointing season. They will have to improve on the 1-1 draw they secured at home to progress to the semi finals.

Fans can watch the return leg live on TNT Sports in the UK. It can be booked as part of a subscription package throught TNT or Sky but those who do not want to commit to a contract can add a month of TNT Sport to their Amazon Prime subscription with the click of a button. You can do that here.

The coverage on TNT Sport begins at 7pm and the match kicks off at 8pm.

Spurs suffered a blow when captain Hueng-Min Son was ruled out for the game. He has missed the Premier League match with Wolves and Spurs hoped he would recover in time but manager Postecoglou has confirmed he will not be fit to play in Frankfurt.

He said: “”Sonny didn’t travel in the end, he’s the only one that misses out.

“He’s been battling with his foot problem for a few weeks now and managed [to play] through it. He trained the last few days, he tried to train yesterday and it wasn’t right so we made the decision to leave him at home to allow him to recuperate and see the best mode of recovery for him.”

If Spurs can win tonight they will face the winner of the tie between Lazio and Bodo/Glimt in the semi final. A final against Rangers, Manchester United, Lyon or Athletic Club await the winner of the semi final. The final itself will take place at the stunning San Mames stadium in Bilbao, which could give home advantage to Athletic if they can reach the final.

The winner of the Europa League will secure a place in the Champions League next season.

