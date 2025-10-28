Search icon

28th Oct 2025

Former footballer Marvin Brown dies aged 42 after battle with cancer

Brown had been receiving end-of-life care

Former footballer Marvin Brown has died aged 42.

The England youth international and former Bristol City star had recently been receiving end-of-life care having been diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier in October.

Brown, who suffered from cholangiocarcinoma, a cancer of the bile duct, had also been diagnosed with several different medical conditions previously. 

Given his previous conditions, Brown was not eligible for life insurance, and a GoFundMe page has been set up for his wife Alexis and his two daughters.

Bristol City said in a statement: “We were saddened to hear of the passing of Marvin Brown aged 42.

“Marvin joined the Bristol City Academy at the age of eight and went on to become the club’s youngest player, aged just 16 years and 71 days in September 1999.

“While at the club, Marvin featured for England Under-16s and Under-17s before moving on to Forest Green Rovers in 2004.”

