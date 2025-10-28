Former footballer Marvin Brown dies aged 42 after battle with cancer

Brown had been receiving end-of-life care

Former footballer Marvin Brown has died aged 42.

The England youth international and former Bristol City star had recently been receiving end-of-life care having been diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier in October.

Brown, who suffered from cholangiocarcinoma, a cancer of the bile duct, had also been diagnosed with several different medical conditions previously.

Given his previous conditions, Brown was not eligible for life insurance, and a GoFundMe page has been set up for his wife Alexis and his two daughters.

“While at the club, Marvin featured for England Under-16s and Under-17s before moving on to Forest Green Rovers in 2004.”