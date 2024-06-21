Flying an England flag for the Euros might leave you with a fine of £2,500

Your five pound flag probably isn’t worth the two grand fine that could come with it.

Drivers have been warned that attaching an England flag to their car window could result in them receiving a hefty fine.

For many, the Euros is a time to go all out with support for your country, but while wearing your England shirt to the pub or draping a St George’s flag out of your bedroom window are deemed to be innocent and harmless acts, when it comes to your vehicle things are a little different.

This is because faultily attached flags and decorations could be considered an obstruction, and may potentially result in causing someone else injury or damage to property were it to become unattached while driving.

The law permits officers to dish out a £300 fine on the spot for an unsecured load, and it could lead to a court appearance where penalties can reach up to £2,500.