30th Jun 2024

Euro 2024 Day 17: All the major action and talking points

Callum Boyle

Euro 2024

England are looking to book their place in the quarter finals

Welcome to our dedicated live blog where we will have coverage of every match from UEFA Euro 2024.

Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling to see all updates. (Please allow a moment for the blog to load).

Euro 2024 Day 17: Follow the action live in our hub

We begin the knockout stages today with two games from the round of 16.

All eyes will be on England as they take on Slovakia in the first game of the day. Kick off is at 5pm and the game is live on ITV.

Later on in the day Spain face underdogs Georgia as they look to cause another upset. Kick off is at 8pm and the game is live on the BBC.

Topics:

England,Football,Georgia,Slovakia,Spain,Sport,Uefa Euro 2024

