Football

18th Sep 2025

Eric Cantona slams UEFA and FIFA over Israel stance in powerful speech

SportsJOE

The Man Utd legend accused UEFA and FIFA of double standards

Eric Cantona gave a rousing and emotional speech at the Together 4 Palestine gig in London on Wednesday night, calling on FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israel and its clubs from their competitions.

The Manchester United legend referenced how Russia and its clubs were banned from FIFA and UEFA competitions just days after it invaded Ukraine.

But despite Amnesty International, and now the UN Independent International Commission, describing Israel’s action against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as genocide, Israel and its clubs are still able to participate.

Israel’s national team are currently in Group I of the World Cup Qualifiers in Europe, recently losing 5-4 to Italy. They face Norway and Italy and again in the October internationals.

Meanwhile, Maccabi Tel Aviv are participating in the UEFA Europa League this season, and are due to play Premier League side Aston Villa on November 6 in Birmingham.

Cantona: Why is it double standards?

Cantona said: “I played for France and Manchester United. I know that international football is more than just sport, it is culture, it is political, it is soft power.

“In a way that a country represents itself on a global stage, the time has come to suspend Israel from that privilege. Four days after Russia started a war in Ukraine, FIFA and UEFA suspended Russia. We are now 716 days into what Amnesty International have called a genocide. And yet Israel continue to be allowed to participate.

“Why, why is it double standards? FIFA and UEFA must suspend Israel. 

“Clubs everywhere must refuse to play Israeli teams. Current players everywhere must refuse to play against Israeli teams. 

“We all remember apartheid in South Africa. The Sporting boycott was critical in ending it.

“We have power. You have power. And football fans around the world have power.

“Those teams represent you. It’s time for everyone to get off the sidelines. Who will follow me? You?”

Topics:

Eric Cantona,israel-palestine

