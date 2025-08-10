Search icon

Football

10th Aug 2025

Jota minute silence cut short after disruption from Palace fans at Charity Shield

Colmán Stanley

Poor form.

Premier League winners Liverpool take on FA Cup champions Crystal Palace in the Charity Shield at Wembley this afternoon.

As expected, before kick-off there were tributes to the late Liverpool Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, with wreaths laid in their memory.

However, according to the Athletic’s Liverpool reporter, James Pearce, a minutes silence for the pair was cut short after disruption from a “small minority” of Palace fans, which was followed by boos from the opposition supporters.

Reds manager Arne Slot paid tribute to the late striker in his programme notes.

He wrote: “Of course, this summer has been difficult for everyone connected with our club.

“The passing of Diogo Jota was a big impact on all of us and I think the way our group is united together and willing to share the pain that Diogo’s family, his friends and his loved ones are going through has been something I am proud of.

“The support they can feel and the love they have been shown has been so important.

“The way the football community and, in particular, our own fans here at Liverpool, along with those at Anfield, the AXA Training Centre, Preston North End and on our recent tour of Hong Kong and Japan, we really felt what everyone was feeling and how together our fans are.

“Once again today, we take to the pitch, the strength and the courage of all my players here.

“They have found themselves in one of the toughest moments anyone could have and they have come together, and the way they have conducted themselves on and off the pitch, is a credit to them and to this club.

“We really couldn’t have asked more of the boys, and I am extremely proud of them all.

“We will always carry Diogo with us in our hearts, in our thoughts, wherever we go. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

