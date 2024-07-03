Clive Tyldesley reveals his mother died while he was at Euro 2024

Clive Tyldesley has revealed that his mother died during the first week of Euro 2024 while he was commentating in Germany.

Tyldesley had been part of the ITV commentary team for coverage of the tournament and recently returned after confirming his contract wouldn’t be renewed by the broadcaster.

His last appearance was for the last 16 fixture between Germany and Denmark and the 69-year-old has since returned to England.

Many have fumed at ITV’s decision to axe Tyldesley from his role as commentator and he revealed that as well as struggling with coming to the terms of losing a parent.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: “I actually lost my mum the first week of the tournament. I had to fly back for a couple of days and look after that, then come back.

“Whilst there is a kind of delayed sense of shock at the passing of a parent, she passed peacefully and probably very much at a time of her calling in many respects.

“It’s been a reflective time one way or another, personally and – professionally. Because 28 years is a long time with one company.”

Tyldesley lands new role

Although Tyldesley admits that he “doesn’t know why” ITV chose to remove him from his role but people will still be able to hear him on their TV screens after he landed a role with CBS.

Revealing all on his podcast with Martin O’Neil: ‘The Football Authorities’, Tyldesley revealed he signed a four-year deal with the American broadcaster.

I’ve probably worked with Ally McCoist for the last time. Why?! That, all things England and my rewriting of the handball law discussed with @moneill31 on the latest edition of The Football Authorities podcast https://t.co/Y0vbrEcEhR pic.twitter.com/qsDx4MkSBY — Clive Tyldesley (@CliveTyldesley) July 2, 2024

He said: “All I can do is keep reviewing my own standards, keep making myself available.

“If someone like CBS – who have given me a four-year contract to cover the Champions League for the USA – show that sort of confidence in me then I can only assure you I will repay that faith by working bloody hard and trying to be as good as I can be.”