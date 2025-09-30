Search icon

Football

30th Sep 2025

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Galatasaray v Liverpool

JOE

Liverpool haven’t had a 0-0 since December 2023 – 653 days ago!

This page contains commercial content and affiliate links. If you take up one of the offers presented, Joe Media Group will receive a share of a commission payment. Read more here.

It’s matchday two in the Champions League and Liverpool will want to return to winning ways in Turkey, after suffering their first league defeat of the season against Crystal Palace. 

The Reds fought back into the game late on through Federico Chiesa, however, were eventually beaten by Eddie Nketiah’s 97th minute strike at Selhurst Park. 

This result saw their lead at the summit of the Premier League cut to just two points, but all eyes will be on their next Champions League outing against a tough opponent in Galatasaray. 

On the opening week of the competition, Liverpool surrendered a two-goal lead to Atletico Madrid at Anfield, before Virgil van Dijk secured the victory in stoppage time with a fine header. 

For Galatasaray, they remain perfect domestically, having won their opening seven outings while scoring 19 goals and conceding just two. The question is whether the hosts can translate this form to Europe, after losing 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt on the opening matchday.

Both teams are set to have an array of attacking talent on the pitch, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak and Victor Osimhen all in action, therefore if you would like to claim enhanced 50/1 odds for any goal to be scored during Galatasaray v Liverpool then do so HERE or find out further information below!

How to Claim the Betfair 50/1 Sign Up Offer for Over 0.5 Goals Scored in Galatasaray v Liverpool 

Add a little more drama to your Tuesday night, with Betfair‘s huge 50/1 offer for any goal to be scored during Liverpool’s away trip to Galatasaray in the Champions League! Follow the steps below to redeem:  

  • CLICK HERE to open your new Betfair account using promo code ZFBECD
  • Deposit a minimum of £10 by Cards or Apple Pay
  • Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Galatasaray v Liverpool on Tuesday 30th September
  • If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builder bets

Who are the favourites in Galatasaray v Liverpool?

Liverpool are undoubtedly one of the strongest teams in the Champions League and this is reflected in Betfair’s odds for their tough away trip to face Galatasaray. 

Arne Slot’s side have 4/7 odds and an implied probability of 63.6% to continue their perfect record in the competition this season, despite Galatasaray only losing three of their last 19 European home games. 

Betfair has a draw at odds of 7/2, and a 22.2% implied probability, which could be seen as decent odds considering the two sides have drawn two out of their four previous meetings. 

For anyone looking to bet on a home victory, Galatasaray can be backed at 43/10 with an implied probability of 18.9%, to bounce back from their heavy 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on the opening matchday. 

Result OddsImplied Probability
Galatasaray 43/1018.9%
Draw 7/222.2%
Liverpool 4/763.6%

Galatasaray v Liverpool Head-to-Head Record 

Tonight’s meeting between Liverpool and Galatasaray will be just the fifth time the two sides have faced each other in the Champions League

As it stands, the head-to-head record could not be closer, with both Liverpool and Galatasaray winning one each of the previous four matches and the other two ending in a draw. 

Not only this, but the two teams have scored the exact same number of goals during this period, as both have found the net on six occasions. 

DateScore Competition
20/02/2002Liverpool 0-0 GalatasarayUEFA Champions League
26/02/2002Galatasaray 1-1 Liverpool UEFA Champions League
27/09/2006Liverpool 3-2 Galatasaray UEFA Champions League
05/12/2006Galatasaray 3-2 LiverpoolUEFA Champions League

Betfair Sign Up Offer Terms and Conditions 

Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Galatasaray v Liverpool on Tuesday 30th September. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free bet builder Bets. Free bet builder bets are valid 30 days, only deposits with cards & ApplePay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C’s apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Topics:

Champions League,Liverpool

RELATED ARTICLES

Liverpool trigger emergency UEFA rule just days before Galatasaray clash

Amazon

Liverpool trigger emergency UEFA rule just days before Galatasaray clash

By Sammi Minion

Arne Slot handed major injury blow as Liverpool star tears his ACL

Football

Arne Slot handed major injury blow as Liverpool star tears his ACL

By Sammi Minion

Arne Slot on winning Manager of the Month and memories of Alexander Isak in Holland

Amazon

Arne Slot on winning Manager of the Month and memories of Alexander Isak in Holland

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Nuno Espirito Santo brutally axes one West Ham player from squad ahead of opening clash

Nuno Espirito Santo brutally axes one West Ham player from squad ahead of opening clash

By Jacob Entwistle

Players of English football club told they won’t be paid on time

Players of English football club told they won’t be paid on time

By Jacob Entwistle

The Premier League: Follow all of the weekend’s action in our live hub

The Premier League: Follow all of the weekend’s action in our live hub

By JOE

Greatest footballing celebrations of all time have been revealed

Football

Greatest footballing celebrations of all time have been revealed

By JOE

Ex-Arsenal prospect in coma after head collision with wall during match

Arsenal

Ex-Arsenal prospect in coma after head collision with wall during match

By Colmán Stanley

Spanish press reporting ‘major shock’ in Ballon d’Or tonight

Spanish press reporting ‘major shock’ in Ballon d’Or tonight

By JOE

‘Europe and Russia no longer at peace’ as Putin orders massive conscription to army

Putin

‘Europe and Russia no longer at peace’ as Putin orders massive conscription to army

By Joseph Loftus

Facebook and Instagram to introduce new £3.99 charge – here’s what happens if you don’t pay it

Facebook and Instagram to introduce new £3.99 charge – here’s what happens if you don’t pay it

By Joseph Loftus

The Simpsons Movie sequel confirmed and release date revealed

box office

The Simpsons Movie sequel confirmed and release date revealed

By JOE

Boyzone announce huge one-off reunion concert for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Boyzone announce huge one-off reunion concert for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Keir Starmer to make major NHS announcement in conference speech

Labour

Keir Starmer to make major NHS announcement in conference speech

By JOE

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate after nearly 20 years together

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate after nearly 20 years together

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Tony Blair set to be part of interim authority that could run Gaza under Trump ‘peace deal’

News

Tony Blair set to be part of interim authority that could run Gaza under Trump ‘peace deal’

By Harry Warner

Peter Kay forced to cancel shows after undergoing surgery

News

Peter Kay forced to cancel shows after undergoing surgery

By Harry Warner

Nuno Espirito Santo brutally axes one West Ham player from squad ahead of opening clash

Nuno Espirito Santo brutally axes one West Ham player from squad ahead of opening clash

By Jacob Entwistle

Drivers rush to buy ‘outstanding’ dash cam that has limited-time discount

Affiliate

Drivers rush to buy ‘outstanding’ dash cam that has limited-time discount

By Jonny Yates

Worst place for quality of life in the UK has been revealed

Worst place for quality of life in the UK has been revealed

By Harry Warner

Players of English football club told they won’t be paid on time

Players of English football club told they won’t be paid on time

By Jacob Entwistle

Load more stories