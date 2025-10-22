Search icon

Football

22nd Oct 2025

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool

SportsJOE

Liverpool haven’t had a 0-0 since December 2023 – 675 days ago!

This page contains commercial content and affiliate links. If you take up one of the offers presented, Joe Media Group will receive a share of a commission payment. Read more here.

It’s matchday three in the Champions League and Liverpool will want to return to winning ways in Germany, after suffering their fourth straight defeat against Manchester United on Sunday.

Harry Maguire’s late header leaves Liverpool trailing Arsenal by four points in the Premier League title race, but it’s back to European action on Wednesday with a tricky trip to Frankfurt.

18+, BeGambleAware

On the opening week of the competition, Liverpool surrendered a two-goal lead to Atletico Madrid at Anfield, before Virgil van Dijk secured the victory in stoppage time with a fine header. 

Victor Osimhen’s early penalty gave the Turkish side a 1-0 win, leaving Liverpool 17th with three points. The top eight teams in the 32-team league automatically qualify for the round of 16, while teams 9th to 24th go into a play-off round. Teams 25th to 32nd go into the Europa League.

Hugo Ekitike will be returning to his old side following his move from Germany to Anfield in the summer, but selection headaches continue to thwart Liverpool manager Arne Slot with record signing Alexander Isak currently preferred to the in-form Ekitike.

Both teams are set to have an array of attacking talent on the pitch, therefore if you would like to claim enhanced 50/1 odds for any goal to be scored during Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool then do so HERE or find out further information below!

18+, BeGambleAware

How to Claim the Betfair 50/1 Sign Up Offer for Over 0.5 Goals Scored in Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool 

Add a little more drama to your Wednesday’s night, with Betfair‘s huge 50/1 offer for any goal to be scored during Liverpool’s away trip to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League! Follow the steps below to redeem:  

  • CLICK HERE to open your new Betfair account using promo code ZFBECF
  • Deposit a minimum of £10 by Cards or Apple Pay
  • Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool on Wednesday 22nd October
  • If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builder bets

Who are the favourites in Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool?

Liverpool are undoubtedly one of the strongest teams in the Champions League and this is reflected in Betfair’s odds for their tough away trip to face Eintracht Frankfurt. 

Arne Slot’s side have 3/5 odds with an implied proability of 62.5% to regain the form that made them Premier League champions last season.

Betfair has a draw at odds of 4/1, an implied probability of 20% while Eintracht Frankfurt can be backed at 4/1 with an implied probability of 20%.

Result OddsImplied Probability
Eintracht Frankfurt4/120%
Draw 4/120%
Liverpool 3/562.5%

Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool Head-to-Head Record 

Tonight’s meeting between Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt will be just the third time the two sides have faced each other.

The pair met in the 1972 UEFA Cup, with Liverpool winning 2-0 on aggregate.

DateScore Competition
12/09/1972Liverpool 2-0 Eintracht FrankfurtUEFA Champions League
26/09/1972Eintracht Frakfurt 0-0 Liverpool UEFA Champions League

Betfair Sign Up Offer Terms and Conditions 

Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool on Wednesday 22nd October. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free bet builder Bets. Free bet builder bets are valid 30 days, only deposits with cards & ApplePay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C’s apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Topics:

Betting,Champions League,Liverpool

RELATED ARTICLES

Atletico Madrid ‘furious’ with Arsenal after hot water failure at the Emirates

Arsenal

Atletico Madrid ‘furious’ with Arsenal after hot water failure at the Emirates

By Sammi Minion

How to watch Arsenal v Atletico Madrid for free

Amazon

How to watch Arsenal v Atletico Madrid for free

By SportsJOE

Jurgen Klopp reveals why he didn’t take the Man United job

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp reveals why he didn’t take the Man United job

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

The Champions League: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host Atletico

The Champions League: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host Atletico

By JOE

Liverpool vs Man United – Follow all of the action in our live hub

Liverpool vs Man United – Follow all of the action in our live hub

By JOE

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

Affiliate

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

By Stephen Hurrell

Roy Keane plays down Ryder Cup abuse and says ‘Go to Leeds on a Tuesday night!’

Roy Keane

Roy Keane plays down Ryder Cup abuse and says ‘Go to Leeds on a Tuesday night!’

By SportsJOE

Schalke release statement and start investigation into violent attack in Dublin city centre as ‘spitting’ footage emerges

Bohemians

Schalke release statement and start investigation into violent attack in Dublin city centre as ‘spitting’ footage emerges

By SportsJOE

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere ‘in talks’ for manager role

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere ‘in talks’ for manager role

By Jacob Entwistle

Staggering value of jewels stolen in stunning Louvre museum heist revealed

France

Staggering value of jewels stolen in stunning Louvre museum heist revealed

By Sammi Minion

Influencer Stacey Hatfield dies aged 30

sensitive

Influencer Stacey Hatfield dies aged 30

By Harry Warner

HMRC to begin taking money from bank accounts to close £47bn tax hole

HMRC

HMRC to begin taking money from bank accounts to close £47bn tax hole

By Harry Warner

Aldi Specialbuy is back by popular demand and promises to cut heat loss up to 86%

Affiliate

Aldi Specialbuy is back by popular demand and promises to cut heat loss up to 86%

By Jonny Yates

Tommy Robinson becoming a Maccabi Tel Aviv fan forced club to change plans for Aston Villa match

Aston Villa

Tommy Robinson becoming a Maccabi Tel Aviv fan forced club to change plans for Aston Villa match

By Sammi Minion

Weather map shows where snow will fall in the UK this week

News

Weather map shows where snow will fall in the UK this week

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

One person dead and nine injured after tornado rips through Paris suburb

Europe

One person dead and nine injured after tornado rips through Paris suburb

By Harry Warner

Police van set on fire and one officer injured after ‘violent’ protest in Ireland

Dublin

Police van set on fire and one officer injured after ‘violent’ protest in Ireland

By Harry Warner

The Champions League: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host Atletico

The Champions League: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host Atletico

By JOE

Nigel Farage torn apart in the Commons over Chagos Islands concerns

chagos islands

Nigel Farage torn apart in the Commons over Chagos Islands concerns

By Charlie Herbert

Woman plays clarinet for four hours while undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s disease

Health

Woman plays clarinet for four hours while undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s disease

By Ava Keady

US general uses ChatGPT to make military decisions

Army

US general uses ChatGPT to make military decisions

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories