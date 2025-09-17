Search icon

17th Sep 2025

Betfair Champions League Offer: Get enhanced 50/1 odds for any goal to be scored during Liverpool v Atletico Madrid 

JOE

Liverpool haven’t had a 0-0 in 640 days!

Liverpool begin their search for a seventh European title by welcoming Atletico Madrid to Anfield, in what promises to be a blockbuster tie on matchday one of the Champions League. 

The hosts come into the competition as the favourites, currently sitting at 11/2 with most of the UK’s biggest bookmakers, and will want to improve on last year’s round-of-16 defeat to eventual champions PSG. 

After heavily investing on attacking trio Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and most recently Alexander Isak in a £125 million deal, there is no doubt Liverpool have the quality to reach the latter stages. 

For Atletico Madrid, they arrive in Merseyside having only won once in their opening four games domestically, however, will be full of confidence having finished fifth in the league phase last term. 

To raise the stakes even higher for this clash between two European giants, new Betfair users can claim enhanced 50/1 odds for over 0.5 to be scored during Liverpool v Atletico Madrid! 

Given it’s 640 days since Liverpool last had a 0-0, against Man Utd in December 2023, this is a superb offer.

Don’t miss out, CLICK HERE to sign up, or read further information below prior to kick-off. 

How to Claim the Betfair Sign Up Offer for any goal to be scored in Liverpool v Atletico Madrid 

Follow this simple guide to claim Betfair‘s latest sign up offer for Liverpool v Atletico Madrid and get enhanced 50/1 odds for over 0.5 goals in the match:  

  • CLICK HERE to open your new Betfair account using promo code ZFBEBY
  • Deposit a minimum of £10 by Cards or Apple Pay
  • Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Liverpool v Atletico Madrid on Wednesday 17th September
  • If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builder bets

Betfair Champions League Winner Odds

Betfair currently has Liverpool and Barcelona as joint favourites to win the competition with odds at 11/2 and an implied probability of 15.4%

Last season’s champions, PSG, are third favourites to retain the trophy and bettors can back Luis Enrique’s men at 6/1. Making up the rest of the top five are last year’s semi-finalist’s Arsenal and record winners Real Madrid, who sit at 13/2 and 15/2 respectively. 

Team OddsImplied Probability
Liverpool 11/215.4%
Barcelona 11/215.4%
PSG6/114.3%
Arsenal13/213.3%
Real Madrid 15/211.8%

If you are unable to claim the Betfair sign up offer, do not worry as we have listed some popular Champions League betting markets so you can still be involved in Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: 

First goalscorer

  • Mohamed Salah: 17/4
  • Cody Gakpo: 17/2
  • Alexander Sorloth: 9/1
  • Antoine Griezmann: 12/1 

Correct score 

Liverpool OddsDraw OddsAtletico MadridOdds
2-115/21-18/12-118/1
1-015/22-216/11-018/1
2-015/20-016/12-040/1
3-010/13-370/13-250/1
3-1 11/1 4-4250/13-160/1

Champions League Matchday 1 Fixtures 

You can bet on any of the following fixtures for the opening week of the new Champions League season:

Wednesday, 17 September 2025

  • Olympiacos vs Pafos – 17:45 (UK)
  • Slavia Praha vs Bodø/Glimt – 17:45 (UK)
  • Ajax vs Inter – 20:00 (UK)
  • Bayern Munich vs Chelsea – 20:00 (UK)
  • Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid – 20:00 (UK)
  • Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta – 20:00 (UK)

Thursday, 18 September 2025

  • Club Brugge vs Monaco – 17:45 (UK)
  • FC Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen – 17:45 (UK)
  • Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray – 20:00 (UK)
  • Man City vs Napoli – 20:00 (UK)
  • Newcastle vs Barcelona – 20:00 (UK) 
  • Sporting CP vs Kairat – 20:00 (UK)

Topics:

Atletico Madrid,Champions League,Liverpool

