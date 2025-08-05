Search icon

Football

05th Aug 2025

Arsenal launch third kit and it comes with a unusual new version

Stephen Hurrell

Arsenal launch new kit for 2025/26 season

Arsenal have launched a third kit for the 2025/26 season and it comes with a version that fans will not have ever seen before.

The third kit is white with maroon Adidas stripes and comes with a design that honours the club’s former Highbury Stadium with designs based on the art deco East Stand.

It has been 20 years since the club vacated the stadium and moved to the Emirates and the kit is a nod to the club’s former home.

Priced at £85 for short sleeved adult versions, the kit is also available here in long sleeve and women’s versions.

However, Adidas has launched a first for the club in the form of a shortened ‘cropped’ version of the kit priced at £75.

It is the first time Arsenal has sold an official shirt in a crop top version and will be part of the third kit range for the new season.

The new Arsenal third shirt features an embroidered cannon badge, which was used by the club on last season’s third shirt. It also includes Adidas’ classic Trefoil logo.

The logo is only used on Adidas’ ‘Elite’ sides and Arsenal are one of just three Premier League sides to feature the logo alongside Liverpool and Manchester United.

Arsenal has already launched home and away shirts for 2025/26 as well as Adidas training ranges and pre match shirts. 

Adidas has also launched a Terrace Icons collection featuring retro-style streetwear based on famous Adidas t-shirts and tracksuits from the past.

The Arsenal Terrace Icons collection is predominantly maroon and white, which is a nod to the original colours Arsenal wore and the special maroon kit worn by the team in Highbury’s last season.

The collection includes t-shirts from £40 and tracksuit tops from £100. You can buy them on the Arsenal store here.

