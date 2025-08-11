Slot has theory on Palace fan disruption for Diogo Jota silence at Wembley

The disruption drew anger from both sets of fans

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has sprung to the defence of Crystal Palace fans, claiming the disruption of the minute’s silence for Diogo Jota and Andre Silva was unintentional.

Before kick-off of the Community Shield at Wembley, there were tributes to Jota and Silva following their tragic deaths in July.

However, the silence for the pair was cut short after disruption from a “small minority” of Palace fans, which was followed by boos from the opposition supporters.

But Slot insisted after the game, which Palace won 3-2 on penalties following a 2-2 draw, was accidental.

“I don’t think this was planned, or that this was the idea of the fan that made some noise. Maybe he wasn’t aware of the fact that it was the minute of silence,” Slot said.

“He was just still happy and tried to cheer for his team. And I think then the fans of Palace were trying to calm that person or those persons down, so I don’t think he had a bad intention, the guy or people that made noise.

“They tried to calm him down, but that was a bit noisy as well. And then our fans reacted, ‘Hey, what’s happening here?’

“So I don’t think there’s a bad intention to it, because the fans of Crystal Palace and everywhere around the world have paid huge respect to Diogo and Andre and this was I think unlucky or, I can’t find the right words, but I don’t think there was a bad intention in it.

“We will see Friday, when Bournemouth come to our stadium, how respectful that is going to happen.

“It’s also five weeks ago, so that’s why maybe this fan who was just so happy for them to be in the Community Shield that he forgot in a second.”