Search icon

Football

11th Aug 2025

Slot has theory on Palace fan disruption for Diogo Jota silence at Wembley

SportsJOE

The disruption drew anger from both sets of fans

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has sprung to the defence of Crystal Palace fans, claiming the disruption of the minute’s silence for Diogo Jota and Andre Silva was unintentional.

Before kick-off of the Community Shield at Wembley, there were tributes to Jota and Silva following their tragic deaths in July.

However, the silence for the pair was cut short after disruption from a “small minority” of Palace fans, which was followed by boos from the opposition supporters.

But Slot insisted after the game, which Palace won 3-2 on penalties following a 2-2 draw, was accidental. 

“I don’t think this was planned, or that this was the idea of the fan that made some noise. Maybe he wasn’t aware of the fact that it was the minute of silence,” Slot said.

“He was just still happy and tried to cheer for his team. And I think then the fans of Palace were trying to calm that person or those persons down, so I don’t think he had a bad intention, the guy or people that made noise.

“They tried to calm him down, but that was a bit noisy as well. And then our fans reacted, ‘Hey, what’s happening here?’

“So I don’t think there’s a bad intention to it, because the fans of Crystal Palace and everywhere around the world have paid huge respect to Diogo and Andre and this was I think unlucky or, I can’t find the right words, but I don’t think there was a bad intention in it.

“We will see Friday, when Bournemouth come to our stadium, how respectful that is going to happen.

“It’s also five weeks ago, so that’s why maybe this fan who was just so happy for them to be in the Community Shield that he forgot in a second.”

Topics:

Arne Slot,Crystal Palace,Diogo Jota,Liverpool

RELATED ARTICLES

Jota minute silence cut short after disruption from Palace fans at Charity Shield

Charity Shield

Jota minute silence cut short after disruption from Palace fans at Charity Shield

By Colmán Stanley

Mo Salah asks UEFA to state cause of death of ‘Palestinian Pele’ Suleiman Al-Obeid amid reported Israeli strike

Gaza

Mo Salah asks UEFA to state cause of death of ‘Palestinian Pele’ Suleiman Al-Obeid amid reported Israeli strike

By SportsJOE

Fans left furious as one major Premier League player not included in Ballon d’Or nominees

Ballon d'Or

Fans left furious as one major Premier League player not included in Ballon d’Or nominees

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Mason Greenwood has shirt ripped by Tyrone Mings during heated moment

Aston Villa

Mason Greenwood has shirt ripped by Tyrone Mings during heated moment

By Colmán Stanley

Arsenal launch third kit and it comes with a unusual new version

Affiliate

Arsenal launch third kit and it comes with a unusual new version

By Stephen Hurrell

Liverpool home kit makes Anfield debut and Adidas has a new surprise for fans

Affiliate

Liverpool home kit makes Anfield debut and Adidas has a new surprise for fans

By Stephen Hurrell

Ruben Amorim reveals bizarre messages from Jim Ratcliffe in revealing interview

man utd

Ruben Amorim reveals bizarre messages from Jim Ratcliffe in revealing interview

By SportsJOE

The reason why Alexander Isak is able to go awol from Newcastle training revealed amid Liverpool bid

The reason why Alexander Isak is able to go awol from Newcastle training revealed amid Liverpool bid

By Jacob Entwistle

This is how you can beat the queue to buy Liverpool’s new kit

Adidas

This is how you can beat the queue to buy Liverpool’s new kit

By Jonny Yates

Family of Annabelle doll owners issue terrifying statement after Matt Rife buys it

Annabelle

Family of Annabelle doll owners issue terrifying statement after Matt Rife buys it

By Dan Seddon

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he is engaged to partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he is engaged to partner Georgina Rodriguez

By Joseph Loftus

A legendary mystery thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

BBC

A legendary mystery thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By Sammi Minion

Number of people identifying as graysexual on the rise – here’s what it means

News

Number of people identifying as graysexual on the rise – here’s what it means

By Sammi Minion

All you need to know about My Chemical Romance presale tickets for Wembley Stadium

Affiliate

All you need to know about My Chemical Romance presale tickets for Wembley Stadium

By Jonny Yates

Donald Trump declares ‘public safety emergency’ in Washington DC

America

Donald Trump declares ‘public safety emergency’ in Washington DC

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Man with UK’s biggest penis says it’s difficult to find love

Health

Man with UK’s biggest penis says it’s difficult to find love

By JOE

Brad Pitt let his 105-year-old neighbour live in his $40m home rent free until his death

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt let his 105-year-old neighbour live in his $40m home rent free until his death

By Nina McLaughlin

Wet Leg announce more dates on their 2025 UK tour – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Wet Leg announce more dates on their 2025 UK tour – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Woman’s face ‘falls off’ after horrific reaction to taking ibuprofen

sensitive

Woman’s face ‘falls off’ after horrific reaction to taking ibuprofen

By JOE

The FootballJOE Quiz #37: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #37: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

QUIZ: Name these Man Utd and Arsenal 2000s players ahead of Premier League season opener

Arsenal

QUIZ: Name these Man Utd and Arsenal 2000s players ahead of Premier League season opener

By JOE

Load more stories