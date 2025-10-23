Search icon

Sport

23rd Oct 2025

Football world is torn over Florian Wirtz after ‘Bundesliga tax’ performance against Frankfurt

Sammi Minion

Wirtz recorded two assists for the Reds on Wednesday night

Liverpool’s £116 million signing Florian Wirtz may have finally announced himself on the scene.

The 22-year-old Germany international played a starring role in his side’s statement 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night.

His return to form couldn’t have come at a better time.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

On the back of four successive defeats, Arne Slot’s side went into the Champions League clash under immense pressure.

That pressure was even greater for Wirtz, with the 2024 Bundesliga-winner having failed to register a single goal contribution in any of his last ten Liverpool games, before last night.

Playing from the right in a new-look Liverpool side, without the benched Mohamed Salah, Wirtz assisted goals for Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai to help the Reds wrap up their 5-1 victory.

Wirtz’s scintillating performance comes just a week after Jurgen Klopp described the former Bayer Leverkusen star as a “once-in-a-generation talent,” adding “at some point he’ll show that in every game again— just as he did at Leverkusen.””

Klopp’s comments, when combined with the fact that Wirtz’s best Liverpool showing came against a Bundesliga side, point to the the inevitable question: Why does the Liverpool man only show his best form against German opposition?

And even if Klopp does turn out to be correct, supporters are wondering how long they’ll have to wait for the player to adapt to the Premier League.

It’s a question that fans from across the football world have been debating ever since the full time whistle.

Many fans were quick to accuse Wirtz of only standing out due because of a perceived “Bundesliga” tax, pointing to the fact that the standard in the Premier League is considered to be more competitive than in Germany.

Others however, have suggested that Wirtz has “finally arrived.”

There is some evidence to back up the “Bundesliga tax” argument.

One of the very best exports from the German league in the past decade, Heung-min Son, took years before he found his best form with Spurs.

Despite, scoring just four league in his first season with the north Londoners, Son went on to become one of the best players in the Premier League era for Tottenham.

BILBAO, SPAIN – MAY 21: Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur FC celebrates with the trophy following the 1-0 victory in the UEFA Europa League Final 2025 between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Estadio San Mames on May 21, 2025 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Given enough time, it could turn out to be the same story for Wirtz.

Speaking after the game, the 22-year-old said: “I know that I can do much more I know that.

“I think the second half was really good, and from everyone else too, and so I’m satisfied that we’ve won today and that I finally have a goal involvement.”

It remains to be seen over the coming weeks whether Wirtz can begin the difficult task of fully adapting to opponents back in England.

Topics:

Florian Wirtz,Liverpool

RELATED ARTICLES

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool

Betting

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool

By SportsJOE

Jurgen Klopp reveals why he didn’t take the Man United job

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp reveals why he didn’t take the Man United job

By Harry Warner

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

Affiliate

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

By Stephen Hurrell

MORE FROM JOE

Europa League games forced to change kick off time by two hours

Europa League

Europa League games forced to change kick off time by two hours

By Sammi Minion

Kate Scott suffers wardrobe malfunction live on CBS leaving Thierry Henry shocked

Champions League

Kate Scott suffers wardrobe malfunction live on CBS leaving Thierry Henry shocked

By JOE

Man City fan found dead in Spain just hours before Champions League match

Football

Man City fan found dead in Spain just hours before Champions League match

By Sammi Minion

The Champions League: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Liverpool travel to Frankfurt

The Champions League: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Liverpool travel to Frankfurt

By JOE

Papiss Cissé appears alongside five other ex-Premier League stars for Sunday League side

Football

Papiss Cissé appears alongside five other ex-Premier League stars for Sunday League side

By Sammi Minion

Atletico Madrid ‘furious’ with Arsenal after hot water failure at the Emirates

Arsenal

Atletico Madrid ‘furious’ with Arsenal after hot water failure at the Emirates

By Sammi Minion

Doctor shares the age that you should permanently stop drinking alcohol

Alcohol

Doctor shares the age that you should permanently stop drinking alcohol

By Joseph Loftus

Keir Starmer issues statement about digital ID cards

digital id

Keir Starmer issues statement about digital ID cards

By Joseph Loftus

Three-quarters of Brits support a wealth tax, YouGov poll finds

News

Three-quarters of Brits support a wealth tax, YouGov poll finds

By Harry Warner

Europa League games forced to change kick off time by two hours

Europa League

Europa League games forced to change kick off time by two hours

By Sammi Minion

Kim Kardashian suffers brain aneurysm

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian suffers brain aneurysm

By JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 474

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 474

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Mum breaks silence after giving birth to giant 13-pound baby boy

Baby

Mum breaks silence after giving birth to giant 13-pound baby boy

By Her.ie

Safest countries for Brits to flock to if WW3 erupts have been revealed

News

Safest countries for Brits to flock to if WW3 erupts have been revealed

By Harry Warner

Paul Rudd says Gogglebox wouldn’t work in America because Americans aren’t clever enough

Entertainment

Paul Rudd says Gogglebox wouldn’t work in America because Americans aren’t clever enough

By Nina McLaughlin

Putin tests nuclear missiles after meeting with Trump falls through

News

Putin tests nuclear missiles after meeting with Trump falls through

By Harry Warner

Kate Scott suffers wardrobe malfunction live on CBS leaving Thierry Henry shocked

Champions League

Kate Scott suffers wardrobe malfunction live on CBS leaving Thierry Henry shocked

By JOE

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman to leave Strictly Come Dancing

Entertainment

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman to leave Strictly Come Dancing

By Harry Warner

Load more stories