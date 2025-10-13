Football fans raised 50m in the air so that they can drink while looking at the pitch

That’s one way to drink in view of the pitch!

Four lucky football fans were hoisted 50 metres into the air by crane so they could enjoy watching Salford City play Chesterfield FC – drink in hand.

Currently, supporters attending Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two matches are banned from consuming alcohol ‘in sight of the pitch,’ but they can drink freely in stadium bars.

The ban has been in place since 1985 when the Sporting Events (Control of Alcohol) Act was put in place, but fans have argued the now 40-year-old rule is now outdated.

So, the one-off sky-high fan zone, offered by Fireball Whisky, gave Salford City supporters the chance to legally have an alcoholic drink while watching a game.

It comes after a survey of 2,000 football fans found half of those polled think time should be called on the terrace drinking ban.

With supporters claiming the rule is ‘flawed’ (16 per cent), ‘inconvenient’ (22 per cent), and even ‘disruptive’ (12 per cent).

While a quarter argue it results in fans having to drink excessively prior to kick-off because they can’t drink at their seat.

Lorenzo Farronato, spokesperson for Fireball, said: “Football fans deserve fun.

“The rules say no alcohol in view of the pitch – so we gave fans a better view alongside a drink.

“The hottest seat in football soared 50 metres high and delivered 90 minutes of pure mischief.”

The research also revealed 71 per cent of fans have a drink when attending or watching a match, with only eight per cent not drinking at all.

With 58 per cent of those who took part in the study, via OnePoll.com, admitting that drinking with friends is an important part of their football matchday experience.

Social creators Tom Garratt and Tom Nestor, both known for chasing football’s wildest experiences, also strapped in, adding this one to their list of unforgettable away days.

Tom Garratt added: “The hottest seat isn’t just a stunt; it’s a reminder that football can be fun, inclusive and a bit rebellious.

“Fans shouldn’t feel like they’re just there to watch; they should feel part of something bigger – part of a community, a culture, and a day to remember.

While Tom Nestor said: “Football should be about enjoying yourself; whether that’s singing with your mates, celebrating a goal, or making memories that last.

“Too often the matchday experience has been restricted, when it should be about freedom, fun and connection.”