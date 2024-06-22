Five clubs set to battle it out to sign Joshua Kimmich on cut price deal

‘There will be a conversation’

Bayern Munich are open to selling defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich this summer according to Sky Sports Germany.

The 29-year-old has a year left on his contract and it is unlikely the Bundesliga club will offer him an extension.

There are five clubs that are said to have registered a ‘tangible’ interest in the German international with his future likely to be in Spain or England.

La Liga clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid have both registered their interest in Kimmich but they will have to battle it out with three Premier League clubs.

Liverpool and Arsenal are both in the race to sign the former RB Leipzig player whilst league winners Manchester City have also shown interest.

However, Pep Guardiola has previously insisted he would never sign players from his former club, meaning he would break his self-imposed transfer ban by signing Kimmich.

He has broken the rule just twice before despite City reportedly showing interest in a number of Bayern players previously. Guardiola signed Thiago Alcantara from Barcelona while at Bayern Munich and Claudio Bravo from Barça when he joined Manchester City.

Bayern finished third in the Bundesliga and Kimmich is said to be frustrated with his current sides poor season. However, when asked about his future, Kimmich told reporters: “The situation is absolutely clear: I have a contract with FC Bayern until 2025, so it’s not mainly up to me to be active right now. My focus is solely on the European Championship, and after that there will be a conversation.”

Bayern may look to cash in on the German international this summer or risk losing him on a free transfer in 2025.

Kimmich is currently at the European Championships with Germany and having a good tournament so far. He has created more chances from open play (8) than any other player at Euro 2024 as his side became the first team to qualify for the knock-out stages of the tournament.

He has made 390 appearances for Bayern Munich since he joined from RB Leipzig in 2015.