Fans think Granit Xhaka has developed into ‘one of the best midfielders in the world’

A phenomenal season just got a whole lot better..

In a game in which Switzerland completely dominated Italy, midfield engine Granit Xhaka bossed proceedings and has been described as ‘one of the best midfielders in the world’.

A mainstay at club level with Bayer Leverkusen, he enjoyed a remarkable unbeaten Bundesliga season in which Xabi Alonso’s outfit were crowned clear champions of the league.

Going into Euro 2024 as Switzerland’s key player, he has been exactly that in the tournament and lived up to the billing wearing the number 10 shirt.

Since leaving Arsenal in July 2023, Xhaka has lost just two games at club and international level. A remarkable statistic.

Rio Ferdinand stated there is an ‘added maturity’ to his game and pointed out he made 21 line-breaking passes, before expressing he makes the right decision ’99 percent of the time.’

Gary Lineker added he was an ‘absolute integral part’ to the Bayer Leverkusen season that will forever be remembered.

Granit Xhaka is actually brilliant isn't he? pic.twitter.com/zyLL5OuMTN — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) June 29, 2024

The stats keep coming and Squawka have shown ever-present Xhaka has been dispossessed just once this tournament.

Granit Xhaka's game by numbers vs. Italy:



101 touches

100% aerial duels won

94/98 passes completed

16 final third entries (most)

4 x possession won

3 chances created (most)

1 clearance

1 foul won



Midfield masterclass. 🕰#EURO2024 #SUIITA pic.twitter.com/KWyfz4mfO5 — Play Squawka Selector for Free (@Squawka_Live) June 29, 2024

If England are to beat Slovakia tomorrow, the likes of Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham will face a midfield match-up against one of the world’s most in-form players in Xhaka.

It would prove to be a tough, tough test.