Fans left in disbelief at what Grimsby posted minutes after Carabao Cup win

The Red Devils suffered one of the worst losses in their history

Just minutes after the final whistle of Grimsby Town’s historic victory over Manchester United last night, the club’s social media admin posted a humiliating graphic on Twitter/X.

The Red Devils eventually lost 12-11 to the Mariners on penalties, after clawing back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 after 90 minutes.

Just as Grimsby fans were flooding onto the pitch to celebrate the victory alongside their heroic players, the club’s social media team were busy at work posting a now viral Tweet.

The message, which has now been viewed more than three million times, simply reads: “Was hoping we could use this…” and includes the following image.

The post is actually the latest in a growing online trend where EFL clubs like Grimsby flood X/Twitter comment sections with graphics referencing club nicknames.

It was started by Bradford who posted this tweet earlier this month.

Following last night’s humiliation, pressure is now mounting on Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim.

The club have backed the Portuguese manager in the market this summer, spending more than £200 million on three new forwards, while fan favourite players like Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo have been sidelined.

On the pitch Amorim has earned less points (28) than he has played games in the Premier League (29) since taking charge.