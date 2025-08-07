Search icon

07th Aug 2025

Fans left furious as one major Premier League player not included in Ballon d’Or nominees

Sammi Minion

Four Liverpool players made the list

One of the Premier League’s most high-profile players has been left out of the 30-man shortlist to win the Ballon D’or. 

The trophy is the most prestigious individual award in world football, and has only been won by three Premier League players before, by Michael Owen in 2001, Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008, and Rodri last year. 

Despite achieving 38 goal contributions last season, Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has not been nominated. 

The Red Devils poor league showing — finishing 15th — and their loss in the Europa League final has seen judges deem Fernandes unworthy of a seat at global football’s top table. 

A host of United fans have been quick to notice Bruno’s absence.

One took to Twitter/X to write: “I really think Bruno should have been nominated.”

The Ballon d’Or was dominated by the diarchy of Messi and Ronaldo for much of the rest of the 21st century, when all but one of the awards between 2008 and 2021 were won by either of the two men. 

In the years since, the trophy has seen a much more open competition, although Messi did win after securing his first World Cup in 2023, it has also been picked up by the likes of Rodri (2024), and Karim Benzema (2022). 

With the Argentine Messi now well out of the competition and Rodri having spent the season on the sidelines with an ACL injury, this year’s award could be won by anyone from a wide field of candidates.  

While Champions League winner Ousmane Demebele will be one of the favourites, he’ll face stiff opposition from four of Liverpool’s first team squad. 

All of Mo Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, Virgil Van Dijk, and new star Florian Wirtz have all made the list. 

Alongside the quadruple of Liverpool stars, two Arsenal players have also been nominated. 

Midfielder Declan Rice has been recognised for his powerful performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League quart-finals, while new signing Viktor Gyokeres also made the list. 

