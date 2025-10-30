Fans believe Arne Slot sacking is ‘inevitable’ with three huge games on the horizon

The Reds have lost six out of the last seven matches

Liverpool supporters have begun to lose patience with Arne Slot.

All in a period of less than six weeks, the Premier League-winning coach’s reputation has undergone a rapid decline.

Once viewed as the perfect successor to Jurgen Klopp, serious questions have now been raised about whether Slot is the right man to lead Liverpool in even the short-term.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

The former PSV Eindhoven head coach was at the forefront of Liverpool’s transfer businesses this summer, helping work towards the arrivals of more than £400 million of talent.

Of those new signings, only Hugo Ekitike has successfully integrated into the Liverpool side.

Neither of Florian Wirtz (£116 million) nor Alexander Isak (£125 million) have scored a Premier League goal for the Reds yet, bringing allegations that Slot lacks the man-management ability to manage such a large squad.

Slot man management desperately needs to improve. Having sour apples around the dressing room isn't gonna work long term. Under Klopp bench players loved it at LFC. Origi was rejecting starting roles to stay with the club. Nunez is fighting wars trying to leave — taahir (@taahir98) April 26, 2025

And the situation went from bad to terrible last night as the Reds crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Crystal Palace.

A much changed Liverpool side — without the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz, Mohamed Salah or Hugo Ekitike — were dismantled by the south Londoners.

As it was the Eagles that began Liverpool’s woeful run of form, with a 2-1 victory back in September, Wednesday’s defeat will have made the last few weeks feel like an inescapable cycle for Slot.

The result leaves the Reds having lost six of the last seven games.

Up next, they face the trio of Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Man City.

If Liverpool fail to win any of the three, fans are suggesting that his time leading the Reds might be up.

With so much on the line, the next 10 days could be the most important period of Arne Slot’s Liverpool career.

What are Liverpool fans saying?

Following the Crystal Palace game, one Reds’ fan took to Twitter to write: “If Arne Slot doesn’t beat Villa on Saturday, it’s f****** inevitable.



“Never thought I’d say that. His position becomes untenable.

“There I said it, and I’ve always backed the manager whatever the case. Sort this mess out Arne.”

If Arne Slot doesn’t beat Villa on Saturday, it’s fucking inevitable.

Never thought I’d say that. His position becomes untenable. There I said it, and I’ve always backed the manager whatever the case.



Sort this fucking mess out Arne. #LFC pic.twitter.com/hWgK1NnXPC — 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗽𝗹𝗳𝗰.𝗲𝘁𝗵 🆇 ₿ (@BlueChipLFC) October 30, 2025

Another suggested that Slot may be given until the end of next month to turn things around.

They said: “Think if he has a bad November he will be sacked.”

Lol. Think if he has a bad November he will be sacked. But I don’t think he should be though. Our squad is unbalanced and we have no depth. New faces, less connection and togetherness. Our big players not in form etc. — CJ (@c_hovar) October 30, 2025

Other fans have suggested that Slot’s greatest faults have centred around an inability to move on from Slot’s tactics.

They wrote: “Arne Slot is a complete no-show all of a sudden after changing away from Jürgen Klopp’s core, tactics and feeling around the club. He’s not it. His arrogance and utterly despicable manner of not recognising himself as the problem is horrendous.

“Worrying times.”

Arne Slot is a complete no-show all of a sudden after changing away from Jürgen Klopp’s core, tactics and feeling around the club.



He’s not it.



His arrogance and utterly despicable manner of not recognising himself as the problem is horrendous.



Worrying times. — 𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 (@WilcoFtbl) October 29, 2025

What is certain is that despite this blip in form, Slot’s is sure to have earned enough goodwill from Liverpool’s owners for last season’s excellent performance to give him the time he needs to turn things around.

After all, few had expected the 47-year-old to win the Premier League so quickly after Klopp’s departure.

Reagrdless, he will need to come up with a sizeable response when Liverpool face Aston Villa on Saturday.

Questions around his future will continue to persist until the Reds get back to winning ways.