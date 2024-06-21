Search icon

Football

21st Jun 2024

Fan arrested after trying to sneak into England v Denmark disguised as a referee

Zoe Hodges

Did they miss much?

Whilst some England fans might have wished they hadn’t spent their evening watching their team scrape a 1-1 draw, one fan missed the entire game after getting arrested for trying to enter the stadium dressed as a referee.

England had the chance to top their group and guarantee progression to the knock-out stages with a win over Denmark in Frankfurt. Despite taking the lead with a Harry Kane goal, Southgate’s side only managed to come away with a point after Morten Hjulmand equalized with a brilliant strike from outside the box.

At the full-time whistle, England fans were heard booing their team who still stand a good chance of progressing to the knockouts despite the disappointing result. They sit top of Group C on four points from two games.

However, German police confirmed that one fan was arrested prior to kick-off after attempting to enter the Frankfurt Arena dressed as one of the match officials.

Eight other England fans were arrested for violations which included assault and violation of the Narcotics Act.

Related links:

One Englishman was arrested after his e-scooter collided with a motor cycle. Both parties were uninjured in the incident but the driver of the e-scooter was breathalysed at the scene and taken into custody. Another Englishman suffered serious injuries after falling off an e-scooter.

On the whole, German police praised the England and Denmark fans for creating an ‘exuberant atmosphere.’

They said: “With a few exceptions, the day in Frankfurt was marked by a lively and peaceful sporting event.

“The preliminary results of the second match day in Frankfurt – a great football festival with an exuberant atmosphere and peacefully celebrating fans.”

England will face Slovenia in their final group game of the tournament on Tuesday in Cologne. They will hope to top the group to avoid being drawn against Germany in the last-16.

Topics:

England,euro 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Flying an England flag for the Euros might leave you with a fine of £2,500

England

Flying an England flag for the Euros might leave you with a fine of £2,500

By Ryan Price

‘Tension’ in the England squad as players’ relatives claim ‘commitments’ made to certain England players

England

‘Tension’ in the England squad as players’ relatives claim ‘commitments’ made to certain England players

By Harry Warner

Nicky Butt banned from driving after breaking motorcyclist’s leg in crash

Crash

Nicky Butt banned from driving after breaking motorcyclist’s leg in crash

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

UEFA have issued a statement in response to Serbia’s threat to quit Euro 2024

euros 2024

UEFA have issued a statement in response to Serbia’s threat to quit Euro 2024

By Zoe Hodges

Fan who imitated Ruud Gullit in blackface says he is giving up the costume

Dutch

Fan who imitated Ruud Gullit in blackface says he is giving up the costume

By Harry Warner

Rob Page sacked as Wales manager

Football

Rob Page sacked as Wales manager

By Harry Warner

Roberto Baggio hospitalised after armed robbers storm his villa

armed robbery

Roberto Baggio hospitalised after armed robbers storm his villa

By Ryan Price

Harry Kane gives two excuses for England’s disappointing draw with Denmark

England

Harry Kane gives two excuses for England’s disappointing draw with Denmark

By Harry Warner

Euro 2024 Day Eight: All the major action and talking points

Austria

Euro 2024 Day Eight: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

One of 2023’s biggest movies is now available to stream at home

Horror

One of 2023’s biggest movies is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

TV star leaves viewers disgusted after letting dog lick inside of his mouth

Australia

TV star leaves viewers disgusted after letting dog lick inside of his mouth

By Ryan Price

One of the most controversial films ever made is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the most controversial films ever made is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Mum announces own death with heartbreaking goodbye message to followers

sensitive

Mum announces own death with heartbreaking goodbye message to followers

By Joseph Loftus

UEFA have issued a statement in response to Serbia’s threat to quit Euro 2024

euros 2024

UEFA have issued a statement in response to Serbia’s threat to quit Euro 2024

By Zoe Hodges

Sleeping with a fan on could be hazardous to your health

Dust

Sleeping with a fan on could be hazardous to your health

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Couple threaten to discipline stranger’s ‘out of control’ child on flight

couple

Couple threaten to discipline stranger’s ‘out of control’ child on flight

By Ryan Price

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

By Charlie Herbert

‘My sister told me to rename my cat because she wants the same name for her baby’

Cats

‘My sister told me to rename my cat because she wants the same name for her baby’

By Niamh Ryan

Close friends of 30 years create ‘tiny town’ so they can enjoy retirement together

Close friends of 30 years create ‘tiny town’ so they can enjoy retirement together

By Joseph Loftus

Fan who imitated Ruud Gullit in blackface says he is giving up the costume

Dutch

Fan who imitated Ruud Gullit in blackface says he is giving up the costume

By Harry Warner

Right-wingers are only just realising that The Boys is making fun of them

Entertainment

Right-wingers are only just realising that The Boys is making fun of them

By Ryan Price

Load more stories