Fan arrested after trying to sneak into England v Denmark disguised as a referee

Did they miss much?

Whilst some England fans might have wished they hadn’t spent their evening watching their team scrape a 1-1 draw, one fan missed the entire game after getting arrested for trying to enter the stadium dressed as a referee.

England had the chance to top their group and guarantee progression to the knock-out stages with a win over Denmark in Frankfurt. Despite taking the lead with a Harry Kane goal, Southgate’s side only managed to come away with a point after Morten Hjulmand equalized with a brilliant strike from outside the box.

At the full-time whistle, England fans were heard booing their team who still stand a good chance of progressing to the knockouts despite the disappointing result. They sit top of Group C on four points from two games.

However, German police confirmed that one fan was arrested prior to kick-off after attempting to enter the Frankfurt Arena dressed as one of the match officials.

Eight other England fans were arrested for violations which included assault and violation of the Narcotics Act.

One Englishman was arrested after his e-scooter collided with a motor cycle. Both parties were uninjured in the incident but the driver of the e-scooter was breathalysed at the scene and taken into custody. Another Englishman suffered serious injuries after falling off an e-scooter.

On the whole, German police praised the England and Denmark fans for creating an ‘exuberant atmosphere.’

They said: “With a few exceptions, the day in Frankfurt was marked by a lively and peaceful sporting event.

“The preliminary results of the second match day in Frankfurt – a great football festival with an exuberant atmosphere and peacefully celebrating fans.”

England will face Slovenia in their final group game of the tournament on Tuesday in Cologne. They will hope to top the group to avoid being drawn against Germany in the last-16.