Sport

12th Aug 2025

FA issue David Coote lengthy suspension for comments made about Jurgen Klopp

Sammi Minion

The FA confirmed his suspension today

Ex-Premier League referee David Coote has been officially suspended by the FA after making a series of unprofessional comments about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. 

Coote has been suspended for an eight-week period and must also attend a mandatory face-to-face education programme following his alleged “Aggravated Breach” of FA rules. 

In a clip that was widely shared on social media last winter, Coote was recorded making a series of “abusive and/or insulting words about Jurgen Klopp.” 

The video was never officially verified but Coote is said to have later admitted that it was recorded in his living room back in 2020. 

As part of the investigation, Coote is said to have apologised to the FA and the former Liverpool manager, for whom Coote is said to hold “deep professional respect.” 

The full FA statement reads: “An independent Regulatory Commission has imposed an eight-week suspension and mandatory face-to-face education programme on David Coote for a breach of FA Rule E3. 

“It was alleged that contrary to FA Rule E3.1 the referee acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words about Jurgen Klopp in a video that was recorded around July 2020 and appeared on social media in November 2024. 

“It was also alleged that his actions constitute an ‘Aggravated Breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as they included a reference – whether express or implied – to nationality.

“David Coote subsequently admitted the charge. The Regulatory Commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing, and its written reasons for them can be read below.”

Topics:

Football,Liverpool,Premier League,Sport

