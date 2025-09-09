Ex-Premier League manager to be named new Nottingham Forest boss 

BREAKING



Despite bringing Nottingham Forest to their first European competition in two decades during less than two years in charge, Nuno Espirito Santo parted company with the Midlands club earlier this morning.

Now according to multiple reports in the BBC and The Athletic, it appears clear that Nuno’s replacement has been named.

Per David Ornstein and Sami Mokbel, Ange Postecoglu will replace Nuno at Forest.

Postecoglu led Tottenham Hotspur to their first trophy in a generation last season as they won the Europa League final against Manchester United.

In the league, Ange’s Spurs finished in 17th place overall and it was for this performance that the club opted to replace him with former Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

🚨 Ange Postecoglou to be confirmed as Nottingham Forest head coach imminently after Nuno Espirito Santo departure. 60yo Australian will lead #NFFC for Saturday’s trip to Arsenal – joined by a number of staff worked with at Tottenham Hotspur @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/zOaGI5pzkO — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 9, 2025

Postecoglu is expected to lead Forest during next weekend’s clash with Arsenal.

Forest announced the departure of Espirito Santo earlier this morning with a statement that praised the Portuguese manager “as someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.”



