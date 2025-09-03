Search icon

Sport

03rd Sep 2025

Ex-Premier League defender rushed to hospital after horror road accident

Sammi Minion

He played 21 times in the Premier League

Former Fulham defender Abdeslam Ouaddou has been hospitalised after a serious traffic accident in South Africa.

The 46-year-old was reportedly in the process of attempting to aid others victims of a crash on the R21 highway near Gauteng when he was struck by a pick up truck.

Ouaddou is the head coach for South African side Orlando Pirates, and was travelling back from a match with the team when the incident occurred.

He and five other members of the club’s backroom staff were involved in the crash.

All were rushed to hospital.

The news was announced in a statement by the club.

LONDON, July 6: Abdeslam Ouaddou of Fulham goes past Mikko Innanen of FC Haka during the UEFA Intertoto Cup match at Craven Cottage, London on July 6, 2002. (Photo by Craig Prentis/Getty Images)

It reads: “Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and five members of the club’s staff were involved in a road traffic incident on Sunday night.

“The incident occurred on the R21 highway as the team returned from Gqeberha, following their hard-fought 3–0 victory against Chippa United. Upon encountering a collision between two vehicles, Coach Ouaddou and several staff members disembarked from the team bus to assist those involved. 

“Tragically, while attending to the scene, a Nissan NP200 vehicle collided with the stationary vehicles, striking the group and causing serious injuries.

“Coach Ouaddou, along with the five affected staff members, were immediately transported to hospital, where they are currently receiving medical care. The Club is in close contact with the medical team and will provide updates on their recovery in due course.

“At this stage, our priority is the health and wellbeing of our colleagues. The Club has made arrangements to ensure that the affected individuals and their families receive all the necessary support during this difficult time.

“We ask for privacy and respect for those involved as they focus on recovery. Further updates will be communicated when appropriate.”

Abdeslam Ouaddou is best known to football fans for a four year spell he spent at Fulham.

He joined the Cottagers in 2001 and went on to appear more than 30 times for the club.

He played 58 times for the Moroccan national team.

