Every single deal from Premier League clubs on deadline day revealed

More than £300 million was spent on deadline day alone!

Keeping up with all the transfer business can be difficult enough task on the best of days, but staying in the loop through the back-and-forth chaos of transfer deadline is a different ball game altogether.

Monday’s (1st September) deadline day was one for the books.

The 20 Premier League clubs spent a mind-blowing £374 million between them alone, which brought the division’s overall spending up to £3.19 billion for the summer window.

Not only did this year’s window absolutely smash the Premier League (2023) record of £2.46 billion but it also meant that English sides spent more than all of the other clubs in France, Spain, Italy, and Germany put together.

The day’s highlights had to be Alex Isak’s sensational £125 million switch to Merseyside and Rasmus Hojlund’s move from Manchester United to Napoli.

In the end it was one of the deals that didn’t happen, Marc Guehi’s £35 million proposed move to Liverpool, that ended up receiving the most attention of all.

The Crystal Palace captain completed a medical only for the Eagles to pull the plug at the 11th hour.

As a result even now, almost 48 hours later, some of the lower profile moves have slipped under the radar.

Fortunately we’ve gone to the effort of listing each and every deal that was completed yesterday.

Every Premier League transfer completed on deadline day:

Reiss Nelson (Arsenal – Brentford on loan)

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal – Nottingham Forest on loan)

Igor Julio (Brighton – West Ham on loan)

Dilane Bakwa (Strasbourg – Nottingham Forest for £30m)

Bertrand Traore [Ajax – Sunderland] Undisclosed

Harvey Elliott (Liverpool – Aston Villa on loan)

Senne Lammens (Royal Antwerp – Manchester United for £18.1m)

Yoane Wissa (Brentford – Newcastle for £55m)

Kevin (Shakhtar Donetsk- Fulham for £34.6m)

Brian Brobbey (Ajax – Sunderland for £21.6m)

Jadon Sancho (Manchester United – Aston Villa on loan)

Alexander Isak (Newcastle – Liverpool for £125m)

Merlin Rohl (Freiburg – Everton on loan)

Cuiabano (Botafogo – Nottingham Forest)

Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan – Fulham on loan)

Randal Kolo Muani (PSG – Tottenham on loan)

Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen – Arsenal on loan plus a £52 million option buy)

Lutsharel Geertruida (RB Leipzig – Sunderland on loan)

Jaydee Canvot (Toulouse – Crystal Palace]

Florentino Luis (Benfica – Burnley on loan)

Veljko Milosavljevic (Red Star Belgrade – Bournemouth for £13m)

Tolu Arokodare (Genk – Wolves for £24m)

Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton – Chelsea on loan)

Victor Lindelof (Manchester United – Aston Villa for free)

Alex Jimenez (AC Milan – Bournemouth on loan)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris St-Germain – Manchester City for £26m)

Jonah Kusi-Asare (Bayern Munich – Fulham on loan)

Ishe Samuels-Smith (Strasbourg – Chelsea)

Manor Solomon (Tottenham – Villarreal on loan)

Jamie Vardy (Leicester – Cremonese for free)

Bryan Gil (Tottenham – Girona)

Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea – Bayern Munich on loan for £16m)

Cyriel Dessers (Rangers – Panathinaikos)

Jakub Kiwor (Arsenal – Porto on loan)

Fabio Vieira (Arsenal – Hamburg on loan)

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea – Strasbourg)

Antony (Manchester United – Real Betis for £21.65m)

Odsonne Edouard (Crystal Palace – Lens)

Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United – Napoli on loan)

Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton – Cremonese on loan)

Darko Churlinov (Burnley – Kocaelispor)

Martial Godo (Fulham – Strasbourg)

Eric da Silva Moreira (Nottingham Forest – Rio Ave on loan)

Emerson Palmieri (West Ham – Marseille)

Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal – Hamburg)