European manager ‘learning English and ready to join Man United immediately’ should Ruben Amorim leave the club

The Red Devils have already lost three Premier League games this season

One of the best rated managers in European football would ‘love to take over’ from Ruben Amorim at Man United, according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils’ poor start to the season was compounded by another Premier League defeat this weekend.

Ruben Amorim’s side lost 3-1 to Brentford, just two months after spending more than £70 million on the West London side’s best attacker, Bryan Mbeumo.

The Brentford defeat came at a bad time for Amorim, who had finally begun to build a little momentum in the aftermath of last weekend’s triumph over Chelsea.

Now with the Red Devils 14th in the league, and out of the Carabao Cup due a loss to fourth-tier Grimsby last month, serious questions are being asked about Amorim’s position.

Fans and pundits have suggested that the Portuguese manager’s insistence on a strict 3-4-3 system is unsuited to the demands of English football.

"The performances and the results are just unacceptable."



Man United legend Gary Neville weighs in on Ruben Amorim's future after another disappointing defeat. pic.twitter.com/jjLqdDMulJ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 28, 2025

Should United’s owners opt to finally pull the plug on the Ruben Amorim experiment, fans of the club should be encouraged by reports that one of the highest profile managers in world football would be keen to take over.

Speaking on YouTube, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Barcelona legend and La Liga-winning coach Xavi would be very keen to take over at United, given the opportunity.

Xavi has been out of work since leaving Barcelona last year, and is said to be waiting for the right opportunity to return.

Despite Xavi’s eagerness, for the time being it seems that United fans may have to wait a little longer for a managerial vacancy to open the door for Xavi.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – MAY 19: Xavi Hernandez, head coach of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on May 19, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

BBC Sport’s Simon Stone reports that Amorim’s job is safe at least for now.

Minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s is said to be planning on giving Amorim a full season to prove himself.

The Red Devils take on Sunderland next weekend where Amorim will be hoping he can begin the job of turning things around.

