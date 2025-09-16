English football club told to replay game after fielding ineligible player

The club say they weren’t aware he was suspended beforehand

An English football club who were expelled from the EFL less than a decade ago have been ordered to replay a recent match where they fielded an ineligible player.

The alleged breach of FA rules took place during a tie in the FA Trophy, a lower tier cup competition played by teams outside of English football’s top divisions.

Earlier this month, North-West outfit Bury FC won an FA Trophy tie 3-1 over Wythenshawe Town but have since been told that they broke the rules in doing so.

On Friday, it became clear that Bury fielded a player — forward Gavin Massey — who had been suspended before the game.

As soon as they were alerted to the error, club officials passed all relevant evidence on to the FA in order to mitigate their potential punishment.

The full situation has been made clear in a statement made by Bury themselves.

It reads: “We would like to provide an update following news at the end of last week regarding the FA charges brought against the club for fielding an ineligible player.

“With the Shakers 3-1 up in the FA Trophy tie against Wythenshawe Town, Gavin Massey was introduced for his debut on 66 minutes. It was subsequently brought to the player’s, and the club’s, attention that Massey had been dismissed in AFC Fylde’s final game of last season against Barnet.

🔵⚪ Club Statement: FA Trophy



We would like to provide an update following news at the end of last week regarding the FA charges brought against the club for fielding an ineligible player.



With the Shakers 3-1 up in the FA Trophy tie against Wythenshawe Town, Gavin Massey was… pic.twitter.com/1cRuSqyhDn — Bury Football Club (@buryfcofficial) September 15, 2025

“Following the final whistle of that game, the referee brandished a red card in the direction of a group of players and staff of AFC Fylde in the changing room area.

“Massey left AFC Fylde in the summer and signed with the Shakers on 1st September.

BURY, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 13: The East Stand entrance following the expulsion of Bury FC from the EFL at Gigg Lane on February 13, 2020 in Bury, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus)

“However, the FA Portal only allows clubs to see the player registration detail once a player has made their first appearance for the club, with the discipline records on the portal showing one suspension for the game, that of Aiden Walker’s following his dismissal against Stalybridge Celtic in the FA Cup replay in August.

“After being introduced against Wythenshawe Town, Massey’s record became visible to the club and showed that he should have been suspended for the FA Trophy tie.

“This evening, an FA hearing took place relating to the charges brought against both Bury Football Club, and Gavin Massey.

“Having provided the FA with all mitigating evidence, the panel decided that Gavin Massey will now serve a one match ban.

“A second hearing, in the case of the Football Club, has determined that the FA Trophy tie against Wythenshawe Town will be replayed.

“The replay will take place at Ericstan Park tomorrow evening, Tuesday 16th September 2025, 7:45pm kick off.

“Bury Football Club would like to put on record that no issues with player registrations occurred in this instance, and that usual processes were followed by our administration team in preparation for the FA Trophy tie.”

One of the oldest clubs in English football history, Bury were suspended from the EFL in 2019 during a financial crisis.

They now play in the Northern Premier League West, the eighth division in the English football pyramid.



18+ Be Gamble Aware